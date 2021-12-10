Judge allows lawsuits against Georgia’s voting law to move forward

A federal judge on Thursday denied motions to dismiss lawsuits over Georgia's voting law that restricts voter across the state.

Why it matters: Legal challenges emerged from several civil rights groups and the Department of Justice after Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed the state's election law in March.

The Georgia law imposes new ID requirements, limits the use of ballot drop boxes, changes early voting hours and more.

The big picture: U.S. District Judge Jean-Paul "J.P." Boulee ordered Thursday for the lawsuits to move forward after the state of Georgia challenged the cases claiming that they should've been thrown out.

Boulee found that the lawsuits will be determined after facts and evidence are presented.

What they're saying: “As the litigation proceeds, we believe it will become even clearer how S.B. 202 was based on a false and dangerous narrative about past elections, erects unlawful barriers to voting, and places undue burdens on Georgians," said Poy Winichakul, staff attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center.