Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Judge orders Air Force to pay $230M in Texas church shooting

Erin Doherty

A rosary hangs on the fence surrounding the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church one week after 26 people were killed inside in Sutherland Springs, Texas on November 12, 2017. Photo: Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday ruled that the Air Force must pay more than $230 million to survivors and victims' families of the 2017 shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in July ruled that the Air Force holds 60% of the responsibility for the shooting in the Texas church because it failed to enter the shooter's criminal history into a federal background check database used for gun purchases. More than 25 people were killed in the shooting.

  • Rodriguez on Monday ordered the Air Force to pay millions, which will compensate more than 80 family members of victims and survivors, for "pain and suffering, mental anguish, disfigurement, impairment, and loss of companionship or consortium."
  • The government has 10 days from the order to submit any objections, according to court filings.

Catch up quick: Devin Kelley, the 26-year-old gunman, was convicted in 2012 for domestic violence against his wife and infant son. He was sentenced to a year in jail, which should have prevented him from purchasing the gun.

  • Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in 2017.
  • 26 people were killed in what is the worst shooting in a place of worship in history and the deadliest mass shooting in Texas' history, CBS News reports.

Go deeper: Federal judge rules Air Force is mainly responsible for Texas church shooting

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Axios-Ipsos poll: America learns to live with COVID — Pharmacies feel stiffed on pill payments — Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage — U.S. death toll hits 900,000.
  2. Vaccines: The kids' vaccine dilemma — Pfizer asks FDA to authorize vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Blue states move to drop mask mandates — Virginia Supreme Court dismisses parents' lawsuit against Youngkin's school mask order — Delaware to end to mask mandates for schools, indoor settings.
  4. Business: Pandemic pushes teachers to pivot careers
  5. World: Australia to reopen to double-vaccinated travelers — Protests against restrictions spread across Canada — 3 European countries ending restrictions.
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
45 mins ago - Health

Black women face structural racism in health care jobs

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Black women are more widely represented in health care than any other demographic group, yet they're concentrated in its lowest-wage and most hazardous jobs, according to a study published yesterday in Health Affairs.

Why it matters: The study was among several examining racism and health in Health Affairs released Monday in the medical journal's first issue devoted entirely to the topic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerKerry Flynn
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Scandal plagues CNN parent WarnerMedia ahead of Discovery deal

Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Recent conflicts at CNN are causing uncertainty and anxiety ahead of the completion of the $43 billion deal to combine parent company WarnerMedia with Discovery.

Why it matters: The decision to spin-off WarnerMedia by AT&T was done primarily to pay down debt. Now, AT&T will be able to offload several messy business headaches as well.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow