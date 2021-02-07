Federal government spent $480 million deploying National Guard troops after Capitol riots

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Virginia National Guard troops on the center steps of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
The insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has cost taxpayers upwards of $480 million for the deployment of thousands of National Guard troops to Washington.
Why it matters: A Washington Post review of local, state and federal spending records, that found former President Trump's refusal to concede the election cost Americans at least $519 million in repairing damaged property, finding and prosecuting insurrectionists, recounting votes and, of course, increasing security protocols.
Driving the news: According to Bloomberg, Defense Department officials estimated that the $480 million would cover the National Guard spending through mid-March.
- The deployment was the largest in Washington since the Civil War, according to Bloomberg, with 25,000 troops deployed after the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol.
- U.S. Capitol Police requested that 5,000 National Guard soldiers remain in Washington through mid-March.
- The National Guard costs don’t include $8.8 million D.C. police spent during the week of Jan. 6 when it dispatched 850 officers to help defend the Capitol.