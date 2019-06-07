Federal government opens new holding facility for migrant children

The federal government has plans to open up a new detention facility in Texas that will house migrant children, and is also considering housing minors at military bases, reports AP.

Why it matters: Border Patrol facilities are overwhelmed, and this new Carrizo Springs, Tex., facility will house 1,600 minors while 3 military bases in Georgia, Montana and Oklahoma could support another 1,400 kids, per AP. The new facility will be considered "temporary housing," so the federal government won't be required to meet child welfare licensing requirements.

Go deeper: