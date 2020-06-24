17 mins ago - Health

Federal court rules hospitals must disclose their prices

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A federal judge upheld Tuesday the Trump administration's rules requiring hospitals to publicly disclose the prices they've negotiated with insurers — information that both hospitals and insurers would very much prefer to keep secret.

The state of play: The American Hospital Association sued to block the rules, arguing that they exceeded the administration's legal authority and infringed on hospitals' First Amendment rights. The court rejected both arguments.

"The publication of charges will allow the agency to further its interest of informing patients about the cost of care, which will in turn advance its other interest — bringing down the cost of health care," Judge Carl Nichols wrote in his ruling.

Experts and economists aren't so sure that's correct. There's at least an argument that price transparency can backfire, causing prices to rise, but it has been a core element of the Trump administration's efforts to lower health care prices.

  • And the difficulty — in many cases, the impossibility — of finding out in advance how much hospital care will cost is often maddening for patients.

What's next: The AHA will appeal this ruling to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, and says it will seek expedited review. The disclosure are rules are set to take effect in January.

Go deeper

Sam Baker
19 mins ago - Health

The pandemic isn't over yet, despite vaccine optimism

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Countries around the world and the global economy are desperately waiting for a coronavirus vaccine, and experts say there is a chance one will become available in record time.

The state of play: We really need it to come through, especially in the U.S. — where we're not doing so great on anything else. The spike in cases we're seeing across the South and Southwest is not simply the result of more testing. All indications are that it is the result of a worsening outbreak.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Trump's new wakeup call

Jason Miller talks to reporters at Trump Tower on Nov. 16, 2016. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Besides Fox News and the CIA, President Trump now has another morning briefer, according to Republican sources: Jason Miller, a new top official at Trump's campaign, gives him a fill on what's driving the political day.

Why it matters: Trump, who prizes familiarity, is comfortable with Miller. Aides hope that if Trump is reassured that his team has a plan, he'll be less likely to try to take every element of the campaign into his own hands.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Scott Rosenberg
1 hour ago - Technology

Why Trump's visa ban makes Silicon Valley fume

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As loud as the fight has been between the Trump administration and Big Tech over charges the industry censors conservatives, the White House's move to extend a ban on skilled-worker visas used widely by tech companies hits Silicon Valley closer to home.

The big picture: In a global tech economy where China and other countries threaten to surpass the U.S. in fields like artificial intelligence, 5G networking and automation, American CEOs treasure what they see as Silicon Valley's brain-and-innovation edge, and fear Trump's order will undermine that advantage.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow