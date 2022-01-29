Sign up for our daily briefing

Federal court blocks Texas from enforcing anti-BDS law

Erin Doherty

The U.S. flag and Texas state flag. Photo: by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

A federal court on Friday blocked Texas from enforcing its anti-boycott, divestment and sanctions law against a Palestinian-American contractor.

Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen granted an injunction, blocking the state from enforcing the anti-boycott law against Rasmy Hassouna, the owner of Houston-based A&R Engineering and Testing Inc.

  • "The speech contemplated by [Rasmy’s company] may make some individuals — especially those who identify with Israel — uncomfortable, anxious, or even angry," Hanen wrote in the ruling.
  • "Nevertheless, speech — even speech that upsets other segments of the population — is protected by the First Amendment unless it escalates into violence and misconduct."

Catch up quick: Hassouna's company in October filed suit, arguing that the state's anti-boycott law violated the First Amendment, Al Jazeera reports.

  • Hassouna, who has worked with the city of Houston for 17 years, refused to sign a renewal of his contract with the city after lawyers demanded he agree to its terms prohibiting any BDS activity, per Al Jazeera.
  • "Texas’s ban on contracting with any boycotter of Israel constitutes viewpoint discrimination that chills constitutionally protected political advocacy in support of Palestine," attorneys for A&R Engineering wrote in the complaint.

What they're saying: The Council on American-Islamic Relations, which worked with Hassouna to file the suit, said the court ruling is "a major victory of the First Amendment against Texas’s repeated attempts to suppress speech in support of Palestine."

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
Updated 16 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Historic bomb cyclone blizzard slams New England, may break records

A man walks along Surf Drive in whiteout conditions during a snowstorm in Falmouth, Mass. on Jan. 29, 2022. (Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

A historic blizzard is raging Saturday from the northern Mid-Atlantic to New England, with forecasters warning that Boston may set a record for its heaviest snow event on record.

The latest: Reports of 16" of snow have come in from parts of southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Boston office.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Contact tracing fizzles across America — New clues emerge on long COVID — Omicron is finally burning out — It's very difficult to get access to antiviral COVID treatments — Axios-Ipsos poll: Omicron's big numbersAnother wave of death — FDA limits use of Regeneron and Lilly antibody treatments — Biden administration orders 100M additional COVID tests.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine — The shifting definition of fully vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Virginia AG says public colleges can't mandate COVID vaccines —Alaska governor joins Texas lawsuit over National Guard vaccine mandate — Navy discharges 45 sailors for refusing vaccine — Spotify to remove Neil Young's music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum — White House: 60M households have ordered free COVID-19 rapid tests.
  4. World: U.K. to lift travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated — Beijing Olympic Committee lowers testing threshold ahead of Games.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

It's very difficult to get access to antiviral COVID treatments

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Antiviral COVID treatments are hailed as a pandemic game-changer, but they're currently in very short supply — and that's only one of several barriers to access for high-risk patients.

The big picture: Even when supply ramps up, it will still be tricky to connect some of the most vulnerable patients to the pills without changes to the process.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

