A new low in the war on savers

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Expand chart
Data: St. Louis Fed; Chart: Axios Visuals

The real yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level on record Monday, declining to -1.11%, meaning that, after accounting for expected inflation, holding a 10-year U.S. Treasury bond to maturity will mean losing more than 1%.

Why it matters: It's the latest entreaty in the war on savers. Central bank policy is rewarding risk-taking and punishing saving at a record level even as inflation expectations continue to rise.

What it means: The negative real yield on government debt encourages investors to move their money into risky assets like stocks in order to earn a return.

  • Real yields have consistently declined despite inflation expectations rising, an unusual phenomenon.
  • On Monday, the expected breakeven inflation rate on 5-year, 10-year and 30-year Treasuries all rose above 2%, the Fed's longtime inflation target, and their highest levels in more than two years.

Yes, but: Despite the unprecedented environment, uncertainty and fear have kept most Americans piling into bonds and savings accounts.

  • U.S. companies and municipalities issued a record amount of debt last year at record low rates, and investors bought $183 billion worth of bond funds between January and November. They also held $4.3 trillion in money market funds, according to data from the Investment Company Institute.
  • ICI data showed investors also sold $569 billion worth of equity funds during that time.

One level deeper: The U.S. personal savings rate has declined from a record 33.7% in April but was still at the highest rate since 1981 in November, even though the average interest rate on a retail savings account was 0.05% in November, according to the FDIC.

Watch this space: U.S. government debt pays significantly more than comparable European bonds on a nominal basis, thanks to the European Central Bank taking interest rates to -0.5%. But when inflation is factored in, U.S. Treasuries now pay — or cost — effectively the same as their European counterparts, Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab, tells Axios.

  • "It's a natural outgrowth of Fed policy. They didn’t want to lower nominal yields at the short end [below 0%], so what’s happened is real yields have gone into negative territory," she says.
  • "It's a way for the Fed to do negative policy without negative yields."

Between the lines: Breakeven rates rose and real yields sank to new lows despite a down day for U.S. equity prices and minimal movement from the dollar — two assets that have largely moved in line with breakeven inflation expectations.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Jan 4, 2021 - Economy & Business

Which asset classes performed best in the market frenzy of 2020

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The everything rally delivered big gains to just about every asset in 2020, thanks in large part to unprecedented action from the Fed and Congress.

By the numbers: U.S. equities ended 2020 higher on the last day of trading, with stocks registering strong gains — the Nasdaq rallied 44% on the year while the Russell gained 19%.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Jan 4, 2021 - Economy & Business

What's driving the bitcoin mania

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Skeptics have dismissed the massive runup in Bitcoin over the past two months as another example of rampant retail trader speculation that is bound to end in tears.

Driving the news: The cryptocurrency jumped from around $14,000 per coin on Nov. 3 ($10,500 as recently as Oct. 3) to more than $34,000 on Sunday, then dipped by $5,000 overnight. But this time really is different.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

A tense, tectonic 48 hours

A stage goes up on the Ellipse yesterday ahead of tomorrow's pro-Trump rally. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

The next two days look to be the most tumultuous and telling of the wild, never-ending 2020 election.

Driving the news: Twin runoffs in Georgia today determine control of the U.S. Senate. And perhaps half or more of the Republicans in Congress will cast an unprecedented number of votes to invalidate President-elect Biden’s clear win, as the House and Senate meet to certify the Electoral College votes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

