Federal Reserve expands lending program for small businesses

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a news conference in 2019. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve said on Friday it would again lower the minimum loan size for its pandemic-era small business program.

Details: Businesses and nonprofits will be able to borrow a minimum of $100,000 from the facility, down from $250,000 — a move that might attract smaller businesses that don't need as hefty of a loan. Since the program launched earlier this year, the minimum loan size has been reduced twice.

  • The Fed also said banks can collect higher fees on these loans, which would encourage banks to lend.

Why it matters: The Main Street Lending Program has received heavy criticism, including from members of Congress who said it doesn't go far enough to help mom-and-pop businesses.

  • Demand has been weak. The program has only doled out 400 loans worth $3.7 billion — a sliver of the $600 billion the facility has the capacity to lend.

The big picture: The change comes as small businesses that have been ravaged by the pandemic might need another lifeline, as higher case counts threaten renewed economic lockdowns.

  • The Fed says the move will "better target support to smaller businesses that employ millions of workers and are facing continued revenue shortfalls due to the pandemic," according to the release.

Yes, but: Fed chairman Jerome Powell has noted that piling on debt might not help small businesses.

  • Rather, forgivable loans — like those offered through the Paycheck Protection Program — would be more helpful, but the Fed can't issue those, Powell says.
  • It's unclear when (or if) another round of PPP is coming. Congress is still deadlocked over another stimulus package.
  • Powell told Congress last month that there was "very little demand" in the facility for small business loans below $1 million.

What's next: The Fed releases a policy decision next week, followed by a news conference on Thursday.

How central banks can save the world

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The trillion-dollar gap between actual GDP and potential GDP is a gap made up of misery, unemployment, and unfulfilled promise. It's also a gap that can be eradicated — if central banks embrace unconventional monetary policy.

  • That's the message from Eric Lonergan and Megan Greene, two economists who reject the idea that central banks have hit a "lower bound" on interest rates. In fact, they reject the idea that "interest rates" are a singular thing at all, and they fullthroatedly reject the idea — most recently put forward by New York Fed president Bill Dudley — that the Fed is "out of firepower."

Why it matters: If Lonergan and Greene are right, then central banks have effectively unlimited ammunition in their fight to increase inflation and employment. They are limited only by political will.

The massive early vote

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Early voting in the 2020 election across the U.S. on Friday had already reached 61% of 2016's total turnout, according to state data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic and its resultant social-distancing measures prompted a massive uptick in both mail-in ballots and early voting nationwide, setting up an unprecedented and potentially tumultuous count in the hours and days after the polls close on Nov. 3.

Republicans gear up for day-of and post-Election Day litigation

Voters wait in line to cast their early ballots Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Republican Party officials say they're already looking to Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Nevada as likely battlegrounds for post-election lawsuits if the results are close.

The big picture: As pre-election lawsuits draw to a close, and with President Trump running behind Joe Biden in national and many battleground state polls, Republicans are turning their attention to preparations for Election Day and beyond, and potential recounts.

