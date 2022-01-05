Fed officials: Rate increases could come sooner than thought

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chair, speaks following the FOMC meeting in New York on Dec. 15, 2021; Photo: Michael Nagle/ Getty Images
Federal Reserve officials see forces fueling high inflation lasting potentially beyond 2022. That could mean raising interest rates sooner than they had thought, according to the minutes of their last policy meeting released Wednesday.
Why it matters: Fed leaders' view that inflation pressures aren't evaporating anytime soon means that the era of ultra-easy money is likely to end in 2022, creating risks for markets and the economy.
The big picture: Signs of deepening concern over inflation appear throughout the minutes of the meeting that concluded Dec. 15, where Fed leaders decided to wind down their quantitative easing program more quickly than had been planned.
- The minutes said that it "may become warranted" to raise interest rates sooner and faster than expected.
- Fed officials "noted that supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages continued to limit businesses’ ability to meet strong demand and that these challenges would likely last longer and be more widespread than previously thought."
- They also expected supply chain problems "to persist well into [2022] at least."
- The central bank staff judged that risks around its inflation projection were "skewed to the upside."
- Meanwhile, participants in the meeting "pointed to a number of signs that the U.S. labor market was very tight."
Yes, but: Only "a couple" of the meeting's 19 participants described concerns that higher inflation expectations would result in cost-of-living adjustments that signal a 1970s-style "wage-price spiral" of the sort that would demand more aggressive Fed tightening.
What's next: The Fed is heading into a complex next few months. Chair Jerome Powell faces a confirmation hearing and Senate vote on a second term in the coming weeks.
- President Biden is expected to appoint three new Fed governors any day, and the Fed must decide how soon to raise its main interest rates after it concludes its quantitative easing program in March.
The bottom line: Inflation has been higher for longer than Powell and other top Fed officials expected — and they're now trying to put the brakes on without crashing the economy.