Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Fed officials stressed "flexibility" at January meeting

Neil Irwin

Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington. Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

At their last policy meeting, most Federal Reserve officials said they would look to raise interest rates more quickly than planned if inflation doesn't come down. They emphasized the importance of remaining flexible as they move away from its ultra-easy monetary policies.

Driving the news: Minutes of the central bank's January policy meeting released Wednesday showed that Fed leaders are already on board with steeper, more rapid rate increases than in recent history — and would speed those plans up further if inflation continues at its scorching pace.

"A number" of Fed leaders accelerated their timetable of shrinking the central bank's $9 trillion balance sheet, now expecting to do so later this year.

The officials stressed the importance of "maintaining flexibility" to adjust policy "on the basis of risk-management considerations" as a guiding principle in a highly-uncertain environment.

  • "Most participants" said that "if inflation does not move down as they expect" it would be appropriate to remove easy money policies more quickly than expected. However, "some" said they saw a risk that doing so would cause financial markets to "tighten unduly."
  • Most of the officials indicated they see a faster path of rate increases than in the tightening cycle that began in 2015.

The big picture: The central bankers signaled they intend to raise interest rates at their March meeting, but it remains uncertain whether they will move with their customary caution, raising rates a quarter-percent at a time, or more aggressively given high inflation.

Yes, but: A whole lot has happened since that meeting. We've since learned that job creation was exceptionally strong in January, that wages were rising rapidly, and that both consumer and producer price indexes were rising rapidly.

  • That has prompted rising market odds that the Fed might raise rates a half-percentage point at its policy meeting in March, which it has not done since 2000.
  • The question: Should the central bank stick with its customary gradualist approach, staying behind the curve on fighting inflation, or move more aggressively and risk seeming panicky?

The new minutes cover a meeting that was only three weeks ago, but it feels like three years given the rush of market-moving economic news since then.

Go deeper

Ivana Saric
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Gov't watchdog says former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke broke ethics rules

Ryan Zinke, a contender for Montanas second congressional seat, speaking at an event in July 2021. Photo: William Campbell/Getty Images

Ryan Zinke, who served as interior secretary during the Trump administration, broke federal ethics rules for his continued involvement with a land development project in his hometown in Montana, according to a report released Wednesday by the department's internal watchdog.

Why it matters: Zinke is currently running for Congress in Montana, and is considered a leading Republican candidate in the race, per the Washington Post.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - World

U.S. warns of Russia-sponsored hackers targeting defense contractors

Brandon Wales, executive director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, speaking during a congressional hearing in November 2021. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. intelligence community warned Wednesday that Russia-sponsored hackers have repeatedly attempted to infiltrate computer networks belonging to Department of Defense contractors to steal information on weapons technologies.

Why it matters: It said that state-sponsored cyber actors have made several intrusion attempts between January 2020 and February 2022 and have acquired emails, sensitive, unclassified information and "export-controlled technology" owned by the contractors.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Health workers weigh their options — Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohort.
  2. Vaccines: CDC study: COVID vaccination during pregnancy protects infants — Many Americans knowingly disagree with scientists about COVID vaccines.
  3. Politics: CDC lowers pandemic travel warning for cruise ships — Biden administration requests $30 billion for COVID response — GOP calls for Capitol to reopen
  4. Business: Coachella to return with no pandemic restrictionsMajor American banks lift mask mandates in U.S. offices.
  5. World: Hong Kong "overwhelmed" by COVID surge.
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)

