Emergency Fed lending programs to expire under Mnuchin

The Treasury Department will not extend several Federal Reserve lending programs set to expire by year's end that were put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why it matters: There is concern that pulling the plug on these loan programs will negatively impact the still-fragile economy. Eliminating the programs could hobble the Fed and make it harder to revive similar assistance under a new Congress.

The big picture: The Fed previously said in a statement that it preferred to retain the emergency facilities in full, but chair Jerome Powell wrote in a letter released Friday that the central bank will comply with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s directive to return unused funds.

Mnuchin has said the move will allow Congress to re-appropriate more than $450 billion to other coronavirus programs, per the AP.

“We will work out arrangements with you for returning the unused portions of the funds allocated to the CARES Act facilities in connection with their year-end termination," Powell said.

The programs affected include:

Corporate bond buying.

Loans to state and local governments.

Loans to small- and medium-sized businesses.

What they’re saying: “By asking for the money back, what Mnuchin does is he makes sure it’s not there for Biden’s Treasury secretary," Krishna Guha, vice chair of independent research firm Evercore ISI, told the Wall Street Journal. "You’re greatly reducing the firepower that’s available to your successor. This is reckless politicization of market-stabilization policy.”