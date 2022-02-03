Biden Fed nominees brace for tense Senate hearing

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Sarah Bloom Raskin, nominee for Fed vice chair. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Senate Banking Committee's confirmation hearing Thursday for three Biden nominees to the Federal Reserve will be a high-stakes and potentially tense affair.
Why it matters: If one were to falter, it would undermine President Biden's push to remake the Fed to be more concerned about climate change and racial equality.
- Republican senators are likely to aggressively question one nominee, Sarah Bloom Raskin, about her views on bank regulation and climate change, and another, Lisa Cook, about her qualifications.
Between the lines: The opposition to Raskin's nomination as vice chair of supervision is unusual.
- It's not coming from the banking industry, with which she had constructive relationships in previous roles at the Fed and the Obama administration's Treasury Department.
- Rather, it's being driven by fossil fuel industries worried she'd seek to choke off their access to capital.
Raskin's opponents have particularly keyed on to a May 2020 article in which she opposed the Fed's emergency pandemic lending facilities supporting the oil, gas and coal industries.
- They argue she wouldn't merely monitor climate-related risk on bank balance sheets in shaping regulation but actively try to prevent financial institutions from lending to those industries.
Opposition to Cook would be more personal.
- A handful of conservative economists have argued she's underqualified to be a Fed governor because her academic research is mostly not focused on monetary economics.
- Cook, professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State, would be the first Black woman to become a Fed governor.
- She worked in the Obama administration's Council of Economic Advisers and has done extensive research on the economic consequences of racial discrimination.
A third governor nominee, Philip Jefferson, appears to face smooth sailing.
Ultimately, the only question is whether anything surfaces in the hearings that might break Democratic unanimity on the nominees' confirmation.
- To date, no Democrats have publicly wavered on supporting them.
- By contrast, Biden's unsuccessful nominee to be a top bank regulator, Saule Omarova, attracted opposition from some Democrats and an onslaught of attacks from the financial industry and its allies.
- Omarova ultimately withdrew.
The bottom line: All three nominees are on track to be confirmed, but only if they can deliver effective performances during their confirmation hearing — and keep all 50 Democratic senators behind them.