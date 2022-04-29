The Federal Election Commission has unanimously rejected allegations that a network of progressive news sites had operated as a de facto Democratic political outfit, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The decision reaffirms that even biased or ideologically driven news reporting can’t be regulated as “political” activity.

Inside the FEC, there's debate about going even further.

At least one commissioner wants to expand allowances for political media to include digital communications not generally thought of as traditional news reporting.

What's happening: The case at issue centered on Courier Newsroom, a network of progressive news sites run by veteran Democratic digital strategist Tara McGowan.

Courier was initially organized under the auspices of ACRONYM, a digital strategy nonprofit.

The complaint, filed in 2020 by the conservative group Americans for Public Trust, alleged Courier existed to promote Democratic candidates in key political contests and, therefore, had to register as a political committee.

Courier maintained it is a bona fide news operation — albeit with a progressive perspective — and pointed to a stable of news reporters it has hired to fill out its various state-focused newsrooms.

The FEC sided with Courier, voting 6-0 last week to dismiss the complaint.

Evidence presented in the case showed "Courier is a press entity whose activities at issue in this matter fell within the scope of the [law's] press exemption," it ruled.

What they're saying: "We have always been confident that this partisan, frivolous complaint from a GOP Senate candidate’s controversial group would be thrown out,” Courier spokesperson R.C. Di Mezzo told Axios in a statement.

APT executive director Caitlin Sutherland reiterated the group's position in a statement. "There is a reason why the FEC investigated Courier Newsroom in the first place, and why even Facebook cracked down on their ads: they are a liberal dark money group masquerading as a news outlet."

The big picture: Operatives on both sides of the ideological divide have turned to news content as a persuasion tool in recent years.

The FEC has a two-part test to determine whether such entities are bona fide news-and-opinion outfits, or just partisan fronts subject to political spending and disclosure laws.

To qualify for the media exemption, a publisher must be a "press entity," which it's defined to mean an entity in the business of regularly disseminating news and commentary.

The organization must not be owned by a political campaign or committee, and the communications in question must serve a "legitimate press function."

Looking ahead: As digital publishing tools proliferate, even that standard may be too restrictive, FEC commissioner Sean Cooksey, a Republican, indicated in comments on the Courier decision.