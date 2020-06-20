1 hour ago - Health

FDA approves first video game therapeutic

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

This is now an FDA-approved therapeutic. Photo courtesy of Akili

The FDA this week approved a video game as a prescribable therapeutic for kids with ADHD.

Why it matters: The move marks the first time a video game can be legally marketed as a therapy for a health condition, and it shows the gradual progress of the wider field of digital therapeutics.

What's happening: The game, called EndeavorRx and developed by Akili Interactive Labs, rewards players with stars for navigating a fantasy landscape and finishing tasks.

  • The game is meant to act as a delivery system for algorithms that can strengthen neural networks in the brain connected to ADHD, according to reporting by STAT.
  • While Akili has made the game available for the past few months for free to eligible children, the FDA's decision means that physicians can now prescribe it, and insurers may cover it.

Context: The market for digital therapeutics — which range from games like EndeavorRx to apps focusing on addiction — has been growing in recent years. The pandemic gave the industry a push, as the lockdown led the FDA to relax regulations on a range of mental health and telemedicine apps.

  • "We are seeing a 20% to 30% growth of people seeking help on anxiety and depression during the pandemic," says Adnan Asar, CEO of Lucid Lane, a digital health platform.

Orion Rummler
41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Barr says Trump has fired U.S. attorney for Southern District of New York

Barr in the Cabinet Room on June 15. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has fired U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman at Attorney General Bill Barr's request, in response to Berman's refusal to resign, Barr announced in a letter on Saturday.

Driving the news: Trump told pool reporters while en route to Tulsa, Oklahoma that he was not involved in the decision to fire Berman, saying: "Well that's all up to the attorney general. Attorney General Barr is working on that. That's his department, not my department. But we have a very capable attorney general, so that's really up to him. I'm not involved."

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 8,733,136 — Total deaths: 461,675 — Total recoveries — 4,286,643Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,240,617 — Total deaths: 119,460 — Total recoveries: 606,715 — Total tested: 25,982,613Map.
  3. 2020: Six Trump campaign staffers test positive for coronavirus ahead of Tulsa rally.
  4. Education: The coronavirus summer will be especially hard for poor kidsSchools complicate reopening the economy — Coronavirus cramps the college experience.
  5. Public health: Vaccinations are plummetingPediatricians are waiting for the kids to come back.
  6. Tech: Robots work the fields as coronavirus makes farming dangerous for humans — AI helps scientists decipher flood of research.
  7. Business: Treasury to release names of most businesses that received PPP loans.
  8. Sports: "Not so fast" for return of teams, as more athletes test positive.
Rashaan Ayesh
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Shooting leaves one dead in Seattle's protest zone

Photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

A 19-year-old male has been fatally shot and another male remains in critical condition following an early morning shooting inside Seattle's protest zone known as Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), according to the Seattle Police Department.

The state of play: The shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. local time near downtown Seattle. The police say they attempted to find the shooting victim, "but were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victim." SPD does not currently have anyone in custody. Investigators are reviewing public-source video and body-camera video for more information, Seattle Police Sgt. Lauren Truscott told The Seattle Times.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.