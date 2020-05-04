FDA promises coronavirus vaccine will meet high safety standards

Multiple promising vaccines for the coronavirus are in development, Peter Marks, the director of the Food and Drug Administration’s biologics center, said during an Axios virtual event Monday.

What he's saying: Marks promised that the vaccine will meet the FDA's high standards of efficacy and safety, while accelerating the approval process to combat for a vaccine.

Marks predicted a vaccine would be available within nine months, rather than the usual 12-18 months the process normally takes.

Our thought bubble: Axios' Bob Herman pointed out during the event that most experts say that nine months is optimistic to develop a vaccine, because it's never happened before.