FDA promises coronavirus vaccine will meet high safety standards

Jacob Knutson

Multiple promising vaccines for the coronavirus are in development, Peter Marks, the director of the Food and Drug Administration’s biologics center, said during an Axios virtual event Monday.

What he's saying: Marks promised that the vaccine will meet the FDA's high standards of efficacy and safety, while accelerating the approval process to combat for a vaccine.

  • Marks predicted a vaccine would be available within nine months, rather than the usual 12-18 months the process normally takes.

Our thought bubble: Axios' Bob Herman pointed out during the event that most experts say that nine months is optimistic to develop a vaccine, because it's never happened before.

Alayna Treene

Trump claims U.S. will have coronavirus vaccine by end of 2020

President Donald Trump speaks during a Fox News virtual town hall at the Lincoln Memorial. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump asserted during a Fox News town hall Sunday night that he's "very confident" the U.S. will produce a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.

Why it matters: Trump's timeline is much more optimistic than what most public health officials have predicted. Experts estimate a vaccine could take at least 12–18 months to become widely available.

18 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 3,544,281 — Total deaths: 248,816 — Total recoveries — 1,136,803Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 1,166,083 — Total deaths: 67,913 — Total recoveries — 180,303 — Total tested: 7,123,222Map.
  3. Congress: Why Congress is lagging on remote voting amid the pandemic.
  4. Public health: FDA promises coronavirus vaccine will meet high safety standards
  5. Trump administration: New modeling privately projects significant May surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: A coronavirus-infected hurricane season is the next catastrophe.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Marisa Fernandez

CDC privately projects significant May surge in coronavirus cases and deaths

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is projecting that by June 1, the U.S. will see a surge in daily new coronavirus cases from about 25,000 to 200,000, and an increase in daily deaths from about 1,750 to about 3,000, according to an internal document obtained by the New York Times.

Why it matters: The internal modeling comes as the federal government and individual states have been working to reopen parts of the economy after a seven-week shutdown.

