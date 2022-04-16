FDA increasing oversight of synthetic nicotine products

Under a new law that took effect this week, the Food and Drug Administration can crack down on vaping companies that use synthetic nicotine, the AP reports.

Driving the news: The new law closed a loophole that certain companies had exploited to avoid oversight of their products, including flavored e-cigarette company Puff Bar.

Background: Originally, FDA oversight of cigarettes and related products pertained solely to tobacco-based nicotine. Some companies pivoted to using synthetic nicotine in e-cigarette liquid cartridges and nicotine pouches.

The change, which Congress passed in March, gives the FDA the authority to regulate all forms of nicotine.

While the measure doesn’t outlaw synthetic nicotine products automatically, companies are now required to register with the FDA and submit their products for review within 30 days.

The new law also subjects synthetic nicotine products to the same age limit and sales restrictions as natural tobacco products.

The FDA banned all flavors in cartridge-based e-cigarettes except menthol and tobacco in 2020. However, the ban didn’t apply to disposable e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.

What they’re saying: FDA Commissioner Robert Califf tweeted that the new law gave the agency the authority to "hold e-cigarette companies using synthetic nicotine to the same public health standards we’ve implemented for other tobacco products.”