FDA flags dozens of hand sanitizer brands that may be toxic

At least 75 hand sanitizer brands, many carried by national retailers, may contain dangerous levels of methanol, the Food and Drug Administration warned on Friday.

Why it matters: High exposure to methanol, also called wood alcohol, when absorbed in the skin or ingested can lead to blindness, hospitalization and sometimes death, the agency said.

The big picture: Demand for hand sanitizer has increased throughout the coronavirus outbreak, as Americans are recommended to disinfect their hands frequently.

  • The products, manufactured by several companies, are all made in Mexico and have been carried by major retailers like Walmart, Costco and BJ's Wholesale Club.
  • The FDA as been flagging various brands since June including several Blumen products.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 15,588,913 — Total deaths: 634,954 — Total recoveries — 8,897,646Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 4,070,480 — Total deaths: 144,734 — Total recoveries: 1,233,269 — Total tested: 48,794,970Map.
  3. Politics: Pelosi and Schumer blame Republicans' "disarray and delay" for unemployment brinkmanship.
  4. States: D.C. issues quarantine order for travelers from high-risk states Birx: Virus surge creates "essentially three New Yorks."
  5. Business: McDonald's to require face masks in U.S. locations.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Vaccine reality check from ex-CDC director.
Vaccine reality check from ex-CDC director

Americans seem resigned to the idea that life won't return to normal until we have an approved and widely-distributed vaccine for COVID-19. The question, therefore, is when that will be.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the question with Tom Frieden, who led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention between 2009 and 2017.

Counterintelligence chief names China, Russia and Iran as top election security threats

William Evanina, the nation's top counterintelligence official, said Friday that China, Russia and Iran present the most pressing threats for election interference in the 2020 presidential race.

Why it matters: November's election is set to see unprecedented use of vote-by-mail options amid the coronavirus pandemic, which could delay results and see baseless pushback from President Trump — potentially allowing foreign actors to sow discord.

