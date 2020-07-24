FDA flags dozens of hand sanitizer brands that may be toxic

At least 75 hand sanitizer brands, many carried by national retailers, may contain dangerous levels of methanol, the Food and Drug Administration warned on Friday.

Why it matters: High exposure to methanol, also called wood alcohol, when absorbed in the skin or ingested can lead to blindness, hospitalization and sometimes death, the agency said.

The big picture: Demand for hand sanitizer has increased throughout the coronavirus outbreak, as Americans are recommended to disinfect their hands frequently.

The products, manufactured by several companies, are all made in Mexico and have been carried by major retailers like Walmart, Costco and BJ's Wholesale Club.

The FDA as been flagging various brands since June including several Blumen products.

See the full list.