35 mins ago - Health

FDA issues emergency use authorization for Yale's saliva coronavirus test

A health worker practitioner administers a coronavirus test in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Aug. 13. Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization to Yale School of Public Health for its SalivaDirect COVID-19 diagnostic test on Saturday.

Why it matters: The test uses a new method of rapidly processing saliva samples when testing for the virus and "is yet another testing innovation game changer that will reduce the demand for scarce testing resources,” said Assistant Secretary for Health and COVID-19 Testing Coordinator Admiral Brett Giroir.

How it works: The test, deemed less expensive and less invasive than traditional methods, does not require specific swabs or collection devices to gather samples. Instead, a patient's saliva can be collected in any sterile container, which could cut down on the use of medical supplies the FDA says are in shortage.

  • Samples are also collected under the observation of a health care professional, meaning the method could also lower the risk posed to workers who handle samples.

What they're saying: "Because this test does not rely on any proprietary equipment from Yale and can use a variety of commercially available testing components, it can be assembled and used in high-complexity labs throughout the country," the FDA said.

The big picture: This is the fifth test the FDA has allowed that uses saliva as a sample for testing.

  • SalivaDirect is being further validated as a test for asymptomatic people through a program that tests players and staff from the NBA, YaleNews writes.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
20 hours ago - Health

FDA releases first-ever list of medical supplies in shortage

A medical worker handling a coronavirus test in Charlestown, Massachusetts, on Aug. 11. Photo: Matt Stone/ MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday released its first-ever list of medical devices needed to respond to the coronavirus that are in short supply.

Why it matters: The list includes surgical gowns, gloves, masks, certain ventilators and testing supplies that medical workers require to effectively respond to the pandemic, which has infected more than 5.3 million people in the U.S. to date, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Aug 14, 2020 - Health

CDC: Those who recover from COVID-19 have 3-month window for safe mingling

Test tubes with blood samples of donors that have developed antibodies against the coronavirus. Photo: Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance Friday evening suggesting that those who test positive for COVID-19 and recover "do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to 3 months as long as they do not develop symptoms again."

What they're saying: "...this science does not imply a person is immune to reinfection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the 3 months following infection. The latest data simply suggests that retesting someone in the 3 months following initial infection is not necessary unless that person is exhibiting the symptoms of COVID-19 and the symptoms cannot be associated with another illness."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh
6 hours ago - Health

Patients grow more open with their health data during pandemic

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans are more willing in the wake of the coronavirus to share their medical data in order to take advantage of the benefits of telemedicine.

Why it matters: For telemedicine to succeed, patients have to be open to sharing possibly sensitive personal health information online — and the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic seem to have helped lower that bar.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow