1 hour ago - Health

New FDA coronavirus guidelines focus on protecting food service workers

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Braulio Jatar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has released new guidelines on best practices for supermarkets and food retailers with an emphasis on protecting employees in the workplace.

Why it matters: The FDA's new guidelines come days after major supermarkets started reporting their first employee deaths since the coronavirus outbreak began, per The Washington Post. Some critics blame major chains for not allowing workers to use protective gear from the get-go.

  • The outbreak has forced major stores to close their doors, with anxiety among employees who may have come in contact with the virus.
  • The rise in worker infections and deaths could hinder companies' ability to hire and retain grocery store workers as they try to hire temporary employees.

The new guidelines recommend: An emphasis on employers communicating with employees about any possible exposure to the coronavirus.

  • Employees should communicate with their employers if they are positive for the coronavirus, or have come in contact with somebody who is positive.
  • Employers should pre-screen workers before the start of their shifts, and employees should constantly self-monitor.
  • Workspaces and equipment should be constantly cleaned and disinfected.
  • Employees should wear masks and gloves. They should also try to stay at least 6 feet from other people whenever possible.

Go deeper: The new labor movement

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 1,721,353 — Total deaths: 104,800 — Total recoveries: 389,651Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 501,701 — Total deaths: 18,781 — Total recoveries: 29,192Map.
  3. Public health latest: Chronic health conditions and inequality put people of color at heightened risk for coronavirus — New FDA guidelines focus on protecting food service workers.
  4. 2020 latest: Maryland's June 2 primary will be "primarily through mail-in ballots" — Republicans worried about Trump's daily briefings, eventual plan to restart economy.
  5. Business latest: Some smaller airlines won't have to provide federal government with collateral.
  6. Federal government update: Most of U.S. won't be able to reopen by May 1— Efforts to increase work requirements for food stamps paused — Tech companies are stepping into the void.
  7. 🌷🐇 Easter weekend: America's biggest test yet on social distancing.
  8. 1 Gen Z thing: The coronavirus may be a defining experience.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredPets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingQ&A: Minimizing your coronavirus risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Keep ReadingArrowUpdated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Stef W. Kight

Generation V for virus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The coronavirus may be a defining experience for Generation Z that shapes its outlook for decades to come — disrupting its entry to adulthood and altering its earning potential, trust in institutions and views on family and sex.

The big picture: Demographers have observed lasting impacts from national crises — like the AIDS epidemic, 9/11 and the Great Recession — on the political, economic, health and societal aspects of Americans who came of age at the time.

Go deeperArrow3 hours ago - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

New coronavirus surge: Disinfecting health care worker face masks

Technicians in protective clothing do a dry run at Battelle's Critical Care Decontamination System in New York. Photo: John Paraskevas/Newsday RM via Getty Images

Battelle, an Ohio nonprofit research and development firm, has employees working to disinfect thousands of face masks used by health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times reports.

Why it matters: There is a shortage of personal protective equipment, even as companies from fashion and tech industries are stepping up to manufacture masks.

Go deeperArrow3 hours ago - Health