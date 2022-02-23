Sign up for our daily briefing

FDA grants first condom approval for use during anal sex

Noah Garfinkel

A condom. Photo by Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized for the first time a condom for anal sex, as well as vaginal intercourse.

Why it matters: Public health experts have long advocated for the authorization because it could encourage more people to use condoms while having anal sex to prevent the spread of STIs and HIV, the New York Times notes.

Details: The ONE male condom will be marketed as an anal condom as well as a vaginal condom, according to the FDA.

  • The company asked the FDA approval last year after a show showed that failure rate during anal sex to be less than 1%, per NYT.

Catch up quick: Unprotected anal sex "carries the greatest sexual exposure risk of HIV transmission," and the risk of contracting an STI is "significantly higher" than during vaginal sex, according to the FDA.

  • While condom use was recommended by the CDC and other health authorities during anal sex, no condom had ever been approved specifically for its use. The FDA required a failure rate of less than 5%, and earlier studies had shown higher failure rates, per NYT.

What they're saying: "The FDA’s authorization of a condom that is specifically indicated, evaluated and labeled for anal intercourse may improve the likelihood of condom use during anal intercourse," said Dr. Courtney Lias, director of the FDA’s Office of GastroRenal, ObGyn, General Hospital, and Urology Devices, in a release on Wednesday.

  • "[This] authorization helps us accomplish our priority to advance health equity through the development of safe and effective products that meet the needs of diverse populations," Lias added.

Zachary Basu
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. reimposes sanctions on Nord Stream 2 over Russia's aggression

Photo: Leigh Vogel/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden said Wednesday he will reverse last year's decision to waive sanctions on the entity and corporate officers behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a day after Germany froze certification of the Kremlin-backed project.

Why it matters: It's an escalation in the U.S. sanctions response to what the administration has called the "the beginning of a Russian invasion" of Ukraine, and delivers a fresh blow to an $11 billion pipeline that has proven to be a massive headache for President Biden ever since he waived sanctions last May.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: COVID cases plummet all across the U.S.
  2. Vaccines: America prepares for a potential 4th COVID shot — Fox Business host Neil Cavuto says COVID vaccine saved his life — New York delays booster-shot mandate for health care workers.
  3. States: California first state in U.S. to outline COVID endemic phase plan.
  4. World: Hong Kong to enforce mandatory COVID testing for all residents — Boris Johnson ends COVID self-isolation requirement in England — Australia reopens borders to world for first time in nearly 2 years.
  5. Variant tracker
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Health

CDC: Maternal mortality disparities have worsened

Expand chart
Data: National Center for Health Statistics; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

The maternal mortality rate in the U.S. for 2020 was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, up from a rate of 20.1 in 2019, newly released CDC data shows.

Why it matters: The U.S. still has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the developed world and previous research has largely attributed that to an outsized prevalence among Black mothers.

