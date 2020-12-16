Get the latest market trends in your inbox

FDA authorizes rapid, at-home coronavirus test

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized the first over-the-counter, at-home rapid coronavirus test, which allows users to get their results from an app.

The big picture: A slew of at-home tests are in development, which could make diagnostics easier and faster as the pandemic rages on.

The state of play: Several companies are working on at-home test kits that deliver results digitally, the Wall Street Journal notes.

  • Ellume, the company that received FDA authorization for its at-home test on Tuesday, is working on a function that would let users share their results with their doctor and local health authorities.
  • The FDA asked Lucira Health, which is working on a rapid test, to develop a mobile app or website for better data tracking.
  • Gauss Surgical and Cellex's test would require users take a photo of their results for an algorithm's interpretation.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
17 hours ago - Health

FDA grants emergency authorization to over-the-counter, at-home COVID test

A medical worker dressed in PPE prepares to take a throat swab sample for a rapid antigen COVID test. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization Tuesday to Ellume's over-the-counter antigen COVID-19 test for fully at-home use.

Why it matters: Once available, a person in theory would be able to buy the test in a drug store, swab their nose, and run the test for results in about 20 minutes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: America's rural, underserved communities close in on coronavirus vaccineFDA review confirms Moderna's vaccine is safe and effective.
  2. Health: FDA grants emergency authorization to first over-the-counter, at-home COVID antigen test.
  3. Politics: Biden warns Americans of pain his presidency will inherit.
  4. Business: Oil forecast highlights the long road back from COVID-19 — 2020's been a breakout year for the creator economy.
  5. World: "Netherlands is closing down" — London to close bars and restaurants — Germany will go into a strict lockdown over Christmas.
  6. Axios-Ipsos poll: New enthusiasm for the shot.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
22 hours ago - Health

FDA review confirms Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective

Photo: Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration released detailed data on Tuesday showing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and "highly effective" in preventing cases of the virus in adults.

Why it matters: It clears the way for the emergency authorization of a second coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. as soon as this week, making inoculation available to millions more Americans.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow