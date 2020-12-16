FDA authorizes rapid, at-home coronavirus test

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized the first over-the-counter, at-home rapid coronavirus test, which allows users to get their results from an app.
The big picture: A slew of at-home tests are in development, which could make diagnostics easier and faster as the pandemic rages on.
The state of play: Several companies are working on at-home test kits that deliver results digitally, the Wall Street Journal notes.
- Ellume, the company that received FDA authorization for its at-home test on Tuesday, is working on a function that would let users share their results with their doctor and local health authorities.
- The FDA asked Lucira Health, which is working on a rapid test, to develop a mobile app or website for better data tracking.
- Gauss Surgical and Cellex's test would require users take a photo of their results for an algorithm's interpretation.