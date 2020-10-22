FDA approves Gilead's remdesivir as a coronavirus treatment

Gilead Sciences on Thursday received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for remdesivir, an antiviral treatment that has shown modest results against treating COVID-19.

Why it matters: It's the first and only fully FDA-approved drug in the U.S. for treating the coronavirus.

The big picture: The FDA issued an emergency use authorization in May after treatment with the drug was found to shorten some hospitalized patients' recovery time. The full approval would likely expand its use.

Worth noting: President Trump was treated with remdesivir when he was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this month. He also received an experimental monoclonal antibody cocktail and the steroid dexamethasone.

What they're saying: “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gilead has worked relentlessly to help find solutions to this global health crisis,” Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day said in a statement.