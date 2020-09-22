1 hour ago - Technology

FCC: 5G could eventually help cities predict and prevent wildfires

Axios' Erica Pandey, (left) with Jessica Rosenworcel (right), Federal Communications Commissioner. Photo: Axios.

Jessica Rosenworcel, a Federal Communications Commissioner, said Tuesday that she hopes smart cities and 5G could eventually predict and ensure the safety of its residents, even from natural disasters like wildfires.

What she's saying: "Wouldn’t it be fantastic if we knew those kind of things well in advance, if we had a predictive ability that exceeds what we have today because we are looking at patterns at a scale that previously we haven’t been able to do? I think that those things are real and they are not so in the far-off future," she told Axios' Erica Pandey at a virtual event.

Why it matters: Much of the FCC's work involves overseeing the country's use of broadband, 5G development, satellite, cable and other technologies in both the public and private sectors.

  • 5G is the next generation of broadband, Rosenworcel said, that boost cities' internet speed and incorporate technology into infrastructure.

The state of play: Rosenworcel, one of two Democrats on the five-member commission, cited several instances that smart-city technology could help solve problems for Americans' every day lives:

  • Health: Sensors installed to monitor environmental qualities could collect data on long-term air quality, the prevalence of asthma and frequently traveled routes.
  • Commute: "If we can find ways to make sure our traffic lights talk to one another and then talk to our cars and talk to our vehicles, and reduce our commute times, I think we really will improve quality of life for a lot of people who go to work every day," she said.
  • Agriculture: Technology could also help farmers understand how to best use chemicals, fertilizer and water without waste and damage to the environment for better yields, she said.

Watch the event, Axios' Smart Main Street, on Axios.com.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Commission releases topics for first presidential debate

Moderator Chris Wallace. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace has selected what topics he'll cover while moderating the first presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden next week.

What to watch: Topics for the Sept. 29 debate will include Trump and Biden's records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, economic policy, racism and the integrity of the election, the Commission for Presidential Debates announced on Tuesday. Each topic will receive 15 minutes of conversation and will be presented in no particular order.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
55 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fed chair warns economy will feel the weight of expired stimulus

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Fed Chair Jay Powell bump elbows before House hearing on Tuesday. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday that the expiration of Congress' coronavirus stimulus will weigh on the U.S. economy.

Why it matters: Powell warned that the effects of dried-up benefits are a looming risk to the economy, even if the consequences aren't yet visible.

What he's saying (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
1 hour ago - World

Beijing draws Chinese companies even closer

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Chinese Communist Party Secretary Xi Jinping announced last week that the party must strengthen its leadership over private companies, and that entrepreneurs must meet the party's needs. 

Why it matters: Xi's new announcement will increase fears that Chinese businesses may serve as a Trojan horse for the CCP.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!