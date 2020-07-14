The CARES Act helped shift 539 health care providers online by providing $200 million in funding, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said Tuesday at an Axios virtual event.

What he's saying: "Since April 13th when we opened up the window to telehealth providers submitting applications, we’ve now distributed funding to 539 applicants, allocated all $200 million of that money to 47 states, the District of Columbia and Guam. And this money is being distributed to a whole variety of institutions: bricks-and-mortar community health centers, mental health and behavioral health facilities and the like. And they’re providing a variety of care towards up to $1 million. It’s already having a huge impact."

