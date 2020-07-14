1 hour ago - Health

FCC chair: CARES Act brought 539 telehealth providers online

Photo credit: Axios screenshot

The CARES Act helped shift 539 health care providers online by providing $200 million in funding, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said Tuesday at an Axios virtual event.

What he's saying: "Since April 13th when we opened up the window to telehealth providers submitting applications, we’ve now distributed funding to 539 applicants, allocated all $200 million of that money to 47 states, the District of Columbia and Guam. And this money is being distributed to a whole variety of institutions: bricks-and-mortar community health centers, mental health and behavioral health facilities and the like. And they’re providing a variety of care towards up to $1 million. It’s already having a huge impact."

Ursula Perano
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty in Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse case

Maxwell. Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges brought earlier this month alleging that she conspired with billionaire Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse underage girls. A federal judge scheduled Maxwell's trial to begin July 12, 2021.

The latest: Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York urged the judge to deny Maxwell bail, calling the British socialite an "extreme flight risk" whose "significant and unexplained wealth" and lack of ties to the U.S. give her few reasons not to attempt to flee the country.

Axios
Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 13,165,663 — Total deaths: 574,615 — Total recoveries — 7,301,691Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,387,053 — Total deaths: 135,984 — Total recoveries: 1,031,939 — Total tested: 41,004,275Map.
  3. Politics: Pelosi "absolutely" would skip August recess to reach stimulus deal.
  4. Public health: Four former CDC heads say Trump's undermining of agency puts lives at risk — Lindsey Graham: "We don't have a Dr. Fauci problem."
Ben Geman
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden seeks $2 trillion clean energy and infrastructure spending boost

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden expanded his energy and climate plans Tuesday with a call for spending $2 trillion over four years on climate-friendly infrastructure — a proposal the campaign is casting as part of a wider economic recovery package.

Why it matters: The plan, which is the focus of a speech Biden will deliver this afternoon, represents a long-anticipated plan to move his climate platform further left and make it more expansive.

