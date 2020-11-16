Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

FBI: Hate crime murders hit record high in 2019

In August, the first anniversary of the deadliest attack against Hispanics in modern U.S. history, people in El Paso, Texas held memorial events to honor the 23 who died. Photo: Mario Tama via Getty

The number of hate crime murders hit a record high in 2019, while overall hate crime incidents rose by nearly 3% last year, according to the FBI's annual hate crime report, published on Monday.

The big picture: The data coincides with a growing number of white nationalist hate groups, which rose by 55% between 2017 and 2019, per the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) watchdog group.

  • “Racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists — specifically white supremacist extremists — will remain the most persistent and lethal threat in the Homeland," the Department of Homeland Security said in October.

By the numbers: There were 7,314 reported hate crimes in 2019, up from 7,120 the year before. Of 7,103 single-bias incidents — where one or more offenses are motivated by the same bias — reported last year:

  • 55.8% were prompted by race, ethnicity or ancestry bias.
    • Nearly half (48.4%) of race-motivated hate crimes were due to anti-Black bias.
    • About 14.1% of race-motivated crimes were anti-Hispanic and 4.3% anti-Asian.
  • 21.4% were motivated by religious bias
    • There were 953 reports of crimes targeting Jewish people and institutions last year, up about 12% since 2018.
  • 16.8% were prompted by sexual-orientation bias
  • 2.8% were motivated by gender-identity bias.
  • 2.2% were motivated by disability bias.
  • 1% were motivated by gender bias.
  • More than half of known offenders of all reported hate crimes were white.

A record 51 people were killed in hate motivated incidents last year, including 22 people killed in a shooting that targeted Mexicans at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

  • The previous record was set in 2018, when 24 people were killed in hate-motivated incidents. (The FBI began collecting data in the 1990s.)

Worth noting: The FBI report is compiled through voluntary reporting by law enforcement agencies. Underreporting remains an issue, so the data is likely incomplete. Lack of trust between police and the community also affects data aggregation.

  • Of about 15,000 participating law enforcement agencies, only 2,175 reported hate crime data to the FBI.
  • U.S. watchdog groups, including the SPLC and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), on Monday called the federal government to improve data collection and reporting of hate crimes.

What they’re saying: “These racist ideas are not a political anomaly but rather the most extreme outgrowth of a white supremacist political culture,” the SPLC said on Monday.

  • “When one individual is targeted by a hate crime, it hurts the whole community—that’s why people are feeling vulnerable and afraid,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement.

Go deeper: Read the report.

Marisa Fernandez
13 mins ago - Health

Moderna, Pfizer vaccines provide new hope as COVID-19 spreads rapidly

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Moderna has joined Pfizer in approaching the vaccine finish line, with a vaccine candidate the company says was 94.5% effective at preventing infection. Pfizer's candidate, announced last week, was over 90%.

Why it matters: There could be two U.S. vaccines in distribution before the New Year. This is a reason for Americans to buckle down for one last stretch to help save lives.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
33 mins ago - Economy & Business

Airbnb files for its long-awaited IPO

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Airbnb on Monday filed for a $1 billion initial public offering, which is expected to price in December.

Financials: Airbnb reports nearly a $700 million net loss on $2.5 billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2020, versus a $322 million net loss on $3.7 billion in revenue for the year earlier period. But it also reports $219 million in profits for the third quarter of 2020, as bookings rebounded.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Vaccine: Moderna says its vaccine candidate is nearly 95% effective — Coronavirus sparks competition in the vaccine market.
  2. Health: Health care workers at a breaking point — U.S. reports 1 million cases in 6 days — Fauci says transition delay harmful to public health.
  3. States: The coronavirus is now a rural threat — Washington state announces new measures to combat "raging" pandemic —Michigan imposes restrictions on schools and restaurants as cases surge.
  4. Politics: Biden adviser: "We do not need" a nationwide shelter-in-place order.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: Moderna's chief medical officer on its blockbuster vaccine news.
