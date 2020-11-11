Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Fauci: Working with Trump administration has "been very stressful"

Anthony Fauci. Photo: GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a Wednesday interview that working alongside the Trump administration to combat the coronavirus in the U.S. has been "very stressful."

Why it matters: Although Fauci, who considers himself apolitical, is among the most trusted voices in the country on the coronavirus, he has faced attacks from Trump loyalists and the president himself, who recently called him a "disaster."

The big picture: Fauci's interview comes a week after former Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon suggested on his podcast that Fauci's and FBI Director Christopher Wray's heads should be put on pikes, per the Washington Post.

What he's saying: "When you have public figures like Bannon calling for your beheading, that's really kind of unusual," Fauci noted.

  • "That’s not the kind of thing you think about when you’re going through medical school to become a physician."
  • Fauci said he has gotten through the barrage of criticism by focusing "like a laser beam" on his objective as a scientist to develop vaccines.
    • “If you focus on that and don’t get distracted by all the other noise, then it’s not as bad as you might think it is,” he said.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rubio says the GOP needs to reset after 2020

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

After the 2020 election, Republicans need to rebrand their party as the champions of working-class voters and steer away from its traditional embrace of big business, Sen. Marco Rubio said in an interview with Axios.

Why it matters: Rubio told me he is leaving the door open for a 2024 presidential run — so his comments are some of the earliest signals of how the GOP contenders may try to acknowledge President Trump's successes while finding their own path.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. sees record 131,000 cases, hospitalizations hit peak — CDC: Masks protect wearers from COVID-19 — Fauci, Azar expect vaccine to be broadly available by spring.
  2. States: Texas becomes first state to surpass 1 million cases.
  3. Markets: Pfizer's CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on same day of vaccine news
  4. World: E.U. purchases 200 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine.
Jonathan Swan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Divisive Pentagon hire may rush troop withdrawals before Trump's exit

President Trump. Photo: Jim Watson / Getty Images

President Trump's newly installed acting Pentagon chief is bringing on a senior adviser in a sign the administration wants to accelerate the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the Middle East before the end of his presidency in January, three people familiar with the move told Axios.

Why it matters: A senior administration official says a wave of firings at the Pentagon and the hiring of Ret. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor is in part a settling of Trump's personal scores — but senior White House officials also have made clear "they want them more publicly to talk about getting out of Afghanistan by the end of the year."

