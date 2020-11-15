Fauci says transition delay harmful to public health as COVID-19 cases surge

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that President Trump's refusal to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team hurts public health as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

The state of play: As Trump refuses to concede the election to Biden, General Services Administration administrator Emily Murphy has not signed documents declaring Biden the apparent winner, preventing the president-elect's agency review teams from having access to information they need in order to get to work.

What he's saying: Fauci, who has served for 36 years under six presidents, said the transition process is "like passing a baton in a race."