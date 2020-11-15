Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Fauci says transition delay harmful to public health as COVID-19 cases surge

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that President Trump's refusal to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team hurts public health as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

The state of play: As Trump refuses to concede the election to Biden, General Services Administration administrator Emily Murphy has not signed documents declaring Biden the apparent winner, preventing the president-elect's agency review teams from having access to information they need in order to get to work.

What he's saying: Fauci, who has served for 36 years under six presidents, said the transition process is "like passing a baton in a race." 

  • "You don't want to stop and then give it to somebody. You want to just essentially keep going, and that's what transition is. So it certainly would make things more smoothly if we could do that." 
  • Asked if he would like to start working with Biden's team from a public health perspective, Fauci responded, "Of course, that's obvious. Of course it would be better if we could start working with them."

Fadel Allassan
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Obama addresses Trump transition in first interview since election

Screenshot: CBS News

Former President Obama told CBS' "Sunday Morning" that he often does not take President Trump "personally or seriously."

What's new: In his first television interview since the 2020 presidential election, Obama responded to Trump's claim that he has "done more for the African American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln."

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. deaths expected to surpass summer peak this week
  2. U.S. surgeon general: "pandemic fatigue" driving record cases
  3. Politics: California governor attended dinner for 12
  4. Business: Walmart, grocers reinstate shopping restrictions
  5. World: Mexico death toll nears 100,000 — Austria announces nationwide lockdown
Dave Lawler, author of World
4 hours ago - World

Biden’s Day 1 challenges: Foreign policy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden’s vow to restore America’s leadership in the world will be swiftly tested by resurgent adversaries, rudderless institutions and the gravest global health crisis in decades.

The big picture: Biden will face a familiar antagonist in Moscow, a stronger and more assertive China, a nuclear-armed North Korea, and an ongoing war in Afghanistan. That's not to mention a pandemic that’s ravaged the world and darkened the global economic outlook.

