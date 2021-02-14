Sign up for our daily briefing

Fauci says he feels for single people on Valentine's Day 2021

President Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, expressed sympathy for single people trying to enjoy Valentine's Day during the pandemic in an interview with "Axios on HBO," saying it would be stressful and frustrating to date while social distancing and trying to stay safe.

  • Fauci said he and his wife planned a quiet Valentine's Day dinner at home alone, but he empathized: "It would be really frustrating to essentially semi-isolate yourself at a time when you're trying to explore social interactions with people. That leads to a considerable amount of stress and maybe even depression on the part of some people."
  • "It really is an extraordinary stress on, on people at every level of life, in every age. For younger people, you know, who are at the point where they're very interested in socializing, you know, obviously, when you and I were at that age, we felt probably the same thing."

One fun thing: Fauci delighted in learning a new term in the American dating lexicon: "Fauci-ing" someone, which means to cut off a relationship because other person doesn't take coronavirus precautions seriously.

Axios
10 hours ago - Health

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews NIAID director Anthony Fauci

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO”, Axios managing editor Margaret Talev interviews NIAID director Anthony Fauci about vaccine distribution and the federal response to the virus.

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 14 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 18 hours ago - World

New Zealand imposes first coronavirus lockdown on city since August

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a news conference in Auckland, New Zealand, on Friday. Photo: Lynn Grieveson - Newsroom/Newsroom via Getty Images

New Zealand is reimposing restrictions on the city of Auckland after three members of the same family tested positive for COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Sunday.

Driving the news: New Zealand's most populous city will lock down for three days from 11:59pm Sunday. The rest of NZ won't lock down, but social distancing and other precautions will be reintroduced.

Fadel Allassan
11 hours ago - World

China accuses U.S. of "pointing fingers" over COVID probe

Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

China on Sunday accused the U.S. of "pointing fingers," following a statement from the Biden administration alleging that Beijing may have meddled into the World Health Organization's probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they're saying: "What the U.S. has done in recent years has severely undermined multilateral institutions, including the WHO," China wrote in a statement from its embassy in D.C. It added that the U.S. has "gravely damaged international cooperation on COVID-19."

