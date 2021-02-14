President Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, expressed sympathy for single people trying to enjoy Valentine's Day during the pandemic in an interview with "Axios on HBO," saying it would be stressful and frustrating to date while social distancing and trying to stay safe.

Fauci said he and his wife planned a quiet Valentine's Day dinner at home alone, but he empathized: "It would be really frustrating to essentially semi-isolate yourself at a time when you're trying to explore social interactions with people. That leads to a considerable amount of stress and maybe even depression on the part of some people."

"It really is an extraordinary stress on, on people at every level of life, in every age. For younger people, you know, who are at the point where they're very interested in socializing, you know, obviously, when you and I were at that age, we felt probably the same thing."

One fun thing: Fauci delighted in learning a new term in the American dating lexicon: "Fauci-ing" someone, which means to cut off a relationship because other person doesn't take coronavirus precautions seriously.