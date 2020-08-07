51 mins ago - Health

Fauci refuses to comment on mail-in voting as public health measure, citing Trump discord

Fauci testifying in front of Congress. Photo: Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images

Anthony Fauci declined to tell the Washington Post on Friday if mail-in voting should be used as a public health measure amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying his statement would "almost certainly ... be used as a soundbite."

Why it matters: Fauci said he didn't want the media to set up another confrontation between him and President Trump, but it highlights how government medical experts have often found themselves in politically contentious situations when dealing with issues like reopening schools, mask mandates or the upcoming election.

Fauci was asked about the topic on three separate occasions by the Post's Jacqueline Alemany — all without mentioning Trump's name. His responses:

  • "I don't want to comment on mail-in voting, Jackie, because that is certainly going to be used as a soundbite to which — and I hate to do this to you. It's a sport now in Washington to pit me against the president and I don't really want to do that. But someone will take a quote and, bingo, it'll be me against the president and I don't want to do that."
  • "Well, I think that if people maintain the capability of masks, hand washing, physical distance, to the extent possible ... the risks would be small, if you did all the things that I'm saying. So we'll get — I don't want to get into that because that's going to be misconstrued."
  • "I know ... you're not going to like this, but if you know what I go through every day with, I mean, I don't even want to go —  yeah, I'm sorry."

The big picture: Trump has consistently baselessly claimed that mail-in voting is susceptible to mass fraud.

  • Voting by mail dates back to the Civil War, and 1 in 4 Americans have used it in the last three federal elections, per the Brennan Center.
  • Both parties use mail-in voter drives, and Republicans are worried that Trump's attempts to generate fear about voting by mail could depress turnout among older GOP voters — since some may not want to risk voting in person during the pandemic.

Marisa Fernandez
Updated Aug 4, 2020 - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statewide mask mandate on Tuesday for people in public, as well as teachers and students going back to school.

The big picture: 34 states, in addition to the District of Columbia, have issued some form of a mask mandate as infections surge across the country.

Axios
Updated 16 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Despite some case decreases, COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the U.S., with California reporting a record-high average this week.

Driving the news: President Trump said in an interview with “Axios on HBO” he thinks the coronavirus is as well-controlled in the U.S. as it can be, despite dramatic surges in new infections over the summer and more than 150,000 American deaths.

Rashaan Ayesh
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi, Schumer demand postmaster general reverse USPS cuts ahead of election

Schumer and Pelosi. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Thursday calling for the recent Trump appointee to reverse operational changes to the U.S. Postal Service that "threaten the timely delivery of mail" ahead of the 2020 election.

Why it matters: U.S. mail and election infrastructure are facing a test like no other this November, with a record-breaking number of mail-in ballots expected as Americans attempt to vote in the midst of a pandemic.

