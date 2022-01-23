Sign up for our daily briefing

Fauci: "Confident" Omicron cases will peak in February

Yacob Reyes

Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that he is "confident as you can be" that most states will reach a peak in Omicron coronavirus cases by mid-February.

Why it matters: Asked about the prospect on ABC's "This Week," Fauci said that while you "never want to be overconfident," the pattern of how Omicron cases peak in other countries suggests that the U.S. is headed in "the same direction."

  • The NIAID director's comments come as the variant is still wreaking havoc in different parts of the country. However, several experts have echoed Fauci's optimism regarding an approaching peak.
  • Fauci also expressed hope that in the coming months, the U.S. will reach an "area of control" with the virus and its strains, adding that "we would like them not to be present, but they're there."

What they're saying: If "the pattern follows the trend that we're seeing in other places," Fauci told host Martha Raddatz, "I believe that you will start to see a turnaround throughout the entire country."

  • "Since it's a large country and a great deal of variation in the degree of vaccinations that we have in one region compared to another, ultimately, they're all going to go in the same direction."
  • "Things are looking good," he continued. "We don't want to get overconfident, but they look like they're going in the right direction right now."

Jennifer A. Kingson
Updated 14 mins ago - Technology

Mayors see cryptocurrency as a way to address income inequality

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

At the U.S. Conference of Mayors' meeting in D.C. this week, there's buzz around the idea of giving cryptocurrency accounts to low-income people.

Why it matters: Cities have been experimenting with newfangled ways to address income inequality — like guaranteed income programs — and the latest wave of trials could involve paying benefits or dividends in bitcoin, stablecoin or other digital currencies.

Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: FDA OKs antiviral drug remdesivir for non-hospitalized COVID patients — Walensky: CDC language "pivoting" on "fully vaccinated" — Fauci: "Confident" Omicron cases will peak in February
  2. Vaccines: Team USA 100% vaccinated against COVID ahead of Beijing Olympics — Kids' COVID vaccination rates are particularly low in rural America — Annual COVID vaccine preferable to boosters, says Pfizer CEO.
  3. Politics: Arizona governor sues Biden administration over COVID funds tied to mandates — Biden concedes U.S. should have done more testing — Arizona says it "will not be intimidated" on anti-mask school policies.
  4. World: Greece imposes vaccine mandate for people 60 and older — Austria approves COVID vaccine mandate for adults — Beijing officials urge COVID-19 "emergency mode" before Winter Olympics.
  5. Variant tracker
Updated 3 hours ago - Sports

Experts predict major boom for North American sports stadiums

Rendering of the $375 million Moody Center on the UT-Austin campus. Photo courtesy of Moody Center

Stadium and arena construction in North America will total a relatively tame $5.8 billion this year, a 12% decrease from 2021.

The big picture: What the industry lacks in construction it expects to make up for in design, with experts predicting a sports venue boom over the next half-decade, SBJ reports.

