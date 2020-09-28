Fauci: Some of what Fox News reports about COVID-19 is "outlandish"

NIAID Director Anthony Fauci told CNN Monday that "some of the things" Fox News reports about the coronavirus "are outlandish."

What he's saying: "If you listen to Fox News, with all due respect to the fact that they do have some good reporters, some of the things that they report there are outlandish, to be honest with you," Fauci said in speaking about misinformation surrounding the coronavirus.

"Some of the media I deal with really kind of, I wouldn't say distort things, but certainly give opposing perspectives on what seems to be a pretty obvious fact."

"This is about public health. The bad guy is the virus. The bad guy is not the person on the other side of your opinion."

"There is so much misinformation during this very divisive time that we're in and the public really needs to know the facts."

Worth noting: Fauci said he's "willing to sit down and talk with" Scott Atlas, a member of the White House coronavirus task force with whom Fauci and other members have clashed with, according to multiple reports.