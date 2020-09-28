1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci: Some of what Fox News reports about COVID-19 is "outlandish"

NIAID Director Anthony Fauci told CNN Monday that "some of the things" Fox News reports about the coronavirus "are outlandish."

What he's saying: "If you listen to Fox News, with all due respect to the fact that they do have some good reporters, some of the things that they report there are outlandish, to be honest with you," Fauci said in speaking about misinformation surrounding the coronavirus.

  • "Some of the media I deal with really kind of, I wouldn't say distort things, but certainly give opposing perspectives on what seems to be a pretty obvious fact."
  • "This is about public health. The bad guy is the virus. The bad guy is not the person on the other side of your opinion."
  • "There is so much misinformation during this very divisive time that we're in and the public really needs to know the facts."

Worth noting: Fauci said he's "willing to sit down and talk with" Scott Atlas, a member of the White House coronavirus task force with whom Fauci and other members have clashed with, according to multiple reports.

Caitlin Owens
Health

Why kids get less severe coronavirus infections

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

A new study suggests that the reason why children get less severe coronavirus infections than adults is because they have a different immune response, NYT reports.

What they're saying: "The bottom line is, yes, children do respond differently immunologically to this virus, and it seems to be protecting the kids," Betsy Herold, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Albert Einstein College of Medicine who led the study, told the Times.

Axios
Health

World coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

India became on Monday the second country after the U.S. to surpass 6 million cases.

By the numbers: Globally, nearly 997,800 people have died from COVID-19 and over 33 million have tested positive, Johns Hopkins data shows.

Axios
Politics & Policy

