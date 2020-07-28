21 mins ago - Health

Fauci: Crunch time for coronavirus vaccine as late-stage trials begin

National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci at a Senate hearing in June. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

The first volunteer in a late-stage trial for a coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health received a shot in Savannah, Georgia, at 6:45 am on Monday, NIAID Director Anthony Fauci told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

Catch up quick: Fauci said President Trump was briefed Monday that 89 sites around the country will be enrolling individuals in the phase three trial.

What they're saying: "This is a phase three trial of which is determined to find out if in fact the vaccine works, in addition to getting information further on safety," Fauci said.

  • "The safety data thus far looks good. But now, it's crunch time. We're trying to figure out if it actually works."

Details: There are 30,000 volunteers in the trial, Fauci said, with half receiving the vaccine and the other half taking a placebo. Volunteers' ages range from 18 years old to 65 years old and over.

"To go from not even knowing what the virus was in early January to a phase three trial is really record time ... It was not done compromising safety, nor was it done compromising scientific integrity. It's just the technologies we have now and the ability to move very quickly have brought us to where we are right now, doing a phase three trial."
— Fauci's remarks on CNN

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Adults under 65 make up a higher share of coronavirus deaths in the South than in the Northeast.

Why it matters: Downplaying the risk of the virus to younger adults can be dangerous, especially amid the current surge of cases in Southern and Sunbelt states like Arizona and Texas.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sam BakerAlison Snyder
18 hours ago - Health

It's not over when the vaccine arrives

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The first coronavirus vaccine may arrive soon, but it’s unlikely to be the knockout punch you may be hoping for.

Why it matters: The end of this global pandemic almost certainly rests with a vaccine. Experts caution, however, that it’s important to have realistic expectations about how much the first vaccines across the finish line will — and won’t — be able to accomplish.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m. ET: 16,409,902 — Total deaths: 652,531 — Total recoveries — 9,530,728Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m. ET: 4,288,012 — Total deaths: 148,009 — Total recoveries: 1,325,804 — Total tested: 52,252,334Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths skew younger in the SouthChild COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida surge 23%.
  4. Politics: Republican leaders release $1 trillion stimulus proposal — Democratic National Convention mandates daily COVID-19 testing for attendeesFirst presidential debate moved from Notre Dame to Cleveland.
  5. World: Pandemic saps trust in many world leaders, but not Germany's Angela Merkel.
  6. ⚾️ Sports: How baseball's coronavirus reckoning affects everything.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow