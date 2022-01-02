Fauci: CDC considering COVID test requirement as part of isolation recommendation

NIAID director Anthony Fauci on Sunday said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is gauging whether to include a negative COVID test as part of its updated guidance after receiving criticism for not doing so initially.

Why it matters: Fauci's remarks on CNN's "State of the Union" come just a week after the CDC shortened its recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they're asymptomatic.

The latest guidance received significant pushback from some health professionals for not requiring a negative COVID test ahead of leaving isolation, according to AP.

Fauci reiterated that testing before leaving isolation is a "reasonable thing to do," adding that "the CDC soon will be coming out with more clarification."

What they're saying: "There has been some concern about why we don’t ask people at that five-day period to get tested," Fauci said in an appearance on ABC's "Meet the Press."