2 hours ago - Health

Fauci says he was having surgery when CDC testing changes were approved

Anthony Fauci was in the operating room under general anesthesia last Thursday when the White House coronavirus task force approved the narrowing of CDC testing recommendations to exclude asymptomatic individuals, according to CNN's Sanjay Gupta.

Why it matters: Fauci, who had vocal cord surgery last week, told Gupta that he is "concerned about the interpretation of these recommendations and worried it will give people the incorrect assumption that asymptomatic spread is not of great concern. In fact, it is."

The state of play: The Trump administration's testing czar Adm. Brett Giroir denied reports on Wednesday that top White House officials ordered the CDC to stop recommending testing for asymptomatics who have been exposed to the virus, insisting that the guidelines came from within the agency.

  • “The new guidelines are a CDC action,” Giroir said. "As always, the guidelines received appropriate attention, consultation and input from task force experts, and I mean the medical and scientific experts, including CDC director Redfield."
  • Giroir said that Fauci was among the health experts that worked on the guidance, which was updated on Monday with no public notice.

Between the lines: Experts have said it's important to identify infections before coronavirus symptoms kick in because it's when many individuals are believed to be the most contagious, the New York Times reports.

  • Some models suggest nearly half of transmission events can be traced back to when individuals were still pre-symptomatic.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 22 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak seems to have passed its peak in Africa, per AFP, but cases are surging in the Indian subcontinent.

The big picture: African countries collectively surpassed 1 million confirmed cases earlier this month, and officials were particularly concerned about the health and economic impacts of COVID-19 on some of the poorer nations.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 24,011,502 — Total deaths: 821,909— Total recoveries: 15,636,116Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 5,812,700 — Total deaths: 179,344 — Total recoveries: 2,053,699 — Total tests: 73,535,820Map.
  3. Politics: Carson: It would "behoove" us to move forward with COVID-19 vaccine and treatment testing
  4. Health: Fauci says he was having surgery when CDC testing changes were approved Black Americans are less willing to take a first-generation vaccine.
  5. Business: "Long-haul" COVID can lead to big bills for patients — Consumer confidence is wilting.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
12 hours ago - Health

"Long-haul" COVID can lead to big bills for patients

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Some percentage of coronavirus patients experience symptoms that last well beyond their "recovery" — which can leave them on the hook for thousands in medical bills they may not be able to pay.

Why it matters: Its not clear whether guarantees from insurers and the federal government about covering coronavirus treatment costs will still cover long-term health effects, as the Wall Street Journal notes. And because some people never tested positive back when testing was scarce, they don't have a formal diagnosis — further hampering their issue.