Subscribing to food

Nathan Bomey
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer

Taco Bell launched a $10-per-month taco subscription. Photo: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The subscription economy is expanding into the drive-thru lane.

Why it matters: Subscriptions offer a source of dependable revenue, loyalty and data — the same elixir that fuels streaming services like Netflix and exercise powerhouses like Peloton.

  • The subscription economy grew nearly sixfold from 2012 to 2021, according to subscription management company Zuora’s Subscription Economy Index.

Driving the news: Fast-food chain Taco Bell on Thursday announced a $10-per-month subscription, Taco Lover’s Pass, for one taco per day.

  • Earlier this week, fast-casual chain Sweetgreen announced a special offer: $10 per month for $3-per-order discounts.
  • "There’s a lot of Americans eating fast food more than once a week, and if they see value in the subscription program, they will gladly subscribe," Adam Levinter, CEO of subscription consultancy Scriberbase and author of "The Subscription Boom," tells Axios.

Be smart: Services are often betting that many subscribers won’t take advantage of what they paid for. Subscription companies call it "breakage," Levinter says.

But restaurants like Taco Bell will benefit from subscribers who buy additional items and use their apps more often, providing data for marketing purposes.

  • When Taco Bell tested its subscription service in Tucson, Arizona, in September, 20% of subscribers were new to the Taco Bell Rewards loyalty program.

Between the lines: The strategy is also not likely a desperation pandemic move, either. The National Restaurant Association reported elevated same-store sales and customer traffic in the first half of 2021 compared to year-ago levels, which cooled only slightly in November.

  • 83% of restaurant operators said their same-store sales rose between November 2020 and November 2021, while only 7% reported a sales decline.

The bottom line: The subscription economy is entering a new dimension of our lives.

Margaret TalevGlen Johnson
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's fiery 2024 preview

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris speak with reporters after their speeches Thursday. Photo: Ken Cedeno/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden says holding former President Trump accountable for the Jan. 6 attack is about confronting the truth so America can move on.

  • "I’m crystal clear about the threats America faces," he said at the Capitol today in a fiery speech on the anniversary of the riot. "But I also know that our darkest days can lead to light and hope."

Between the lines: Biden also previewed themes for 2024 — especially if there's a Biden-Trump rematch.

Erin DohertyOriana Gonzalez
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: An hour-by-hour record of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with former President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

One year ago today, a pro-Trump mob stormed police barricades and invaded the U.S. Capitol, where lawmakers had convened to certify the results of President Biden's Electoral College victory.

It was a shocking, violent and historic day. Here's how it all unfolded:

Yacob Reyes
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Gaetz: "We're proud of the work we did" on Jan. 6

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) doubled down on his rhetoric about the Capitol insurrection on Thursday, telling Steve Bannon on his podcast that he is "ashamed of nothing" and "proud of the work we did" on Jan. 6.

Why it matters: Gaetz, one of President Trump's most vocal supporters, has routinely made baseless claims regarding election fraud. He has mentioned the Capitol insurrection on social media more than any other Republican in Congress.

