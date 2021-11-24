Sign up for our daily briefing

Fast food's celebrity strategy is working

Photo: Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Fast-food giants are tapping stars with huge social media followings to hype menu items that already exist.

Why it matters: There are signs that it's invigorating sales — and every hot celebrity could soon try to lock down these deals.

"It's pure marketing. There isn't an exciting or new product attached to any of these," says Jim Sanderson, an analyst at Northcoast Research.

Expand chart
Data: Placer.ai; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Catch up quick: First came McDonald's, which began launching limited-edition "famous orders" last year.

  • Others — like Tim Hortons, which will launch doughnut holes with Justin Bieber next week — are following suit.

What to watch: Some launches correlate with a traffic spike, per data from analytics firm Placer.ai (it doesn't track stores abroad).

  • Popeyes' foot traffic rose 9% when it put rapper Megan Thee Stallion's name on a special sauce earlier this month — the biggest weekly jump since February.
  • McDonald's biggest jump in foot traffic last year coincided with the Travis Scott meal debut. The company said that month was best for same-store sales in almost a decade.

Yes, but: Burger King's launch of meals with hip-hop star Nelly and others last month wasn't enough to push that quarter's U.S. sales past 2019 levels.

What's next: McDonald's will partner with Mariah Carey ("All I Want for Christmas Is You") for 12 days of holiday deals.

Go deeper

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Why more Americans are going childless

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A Pew survey late last week found that 44% of Americans between 18 and 49 who aren't parents say it is not too likely or not at all likely that they will have children — an increase of 7 percentage points from 2018.

Why it matters: The shift could lead to smaller family Thanksgiving dinners and major social and economic changes, as children become rarer in many parts of the country and more American adults reach old age with little to no family to support them.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Axios on HBO

Scoop: Centrist Dems sink Biden’s nominee for top bank regulator

Saule Omarova listens during her confirmation hearing. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Five Democratic senators have told the White House they won't support Saule Omarova to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, effectively killing her nomination for the powerful bank-regulator position.

Why it matters: The defiant opposition from a broad coalition of senators reflects the real policy concerns they had with Omarova, a Cornell University law professor who's attracted controversy for her academic writings about hemming in big banks.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden restarting Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy

Migrants sit against a fence while waiting to board a Border Patrol bus. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

President Biden will start turning asylum seekers back to Mexico as soon as next week under a reinstated Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" program — but will offer them the option to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Under court orders, the president will officially undo a key immigration promise, which will force asylum-seekers to wait months in Mexico ahead of their immigration court hearings in the U.S. — as long as Mexico accepts them.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow