Podcast aims to reach California farmworkers in their Indigenous languages
A California county has launched a new trilingual video podcast for farmworkers.
Why it matters: Most of the approximate 165,000 Indigenous farmworkers across California speak Mixtec and Zapotec, according to a study.
- As essential workers, many have been hard hit by COVID-19 and need reliable information about health and worker rights.
- Official interpreting services are scarce. The county says the podcast is the first of its kind.
Details: The podcast, “Raíz Informativa,” was launched mid-February by the Ventura County Farmworker Resource Program. It airs the second Wednesday of each month on Facebook.
- The hosts are Israel Vázquez, who speaks a Mixtec dialect, and Flavio Reyes, who speaks Zapotec.
- Their parents were farmworkers and they have also worked in the fields.
- The hosts answer questions submitted through WhatsApp on topics like Medicare or the CalFresh food stamps program.
Of note: Since 2019, the county’s Farmworker Resource Program has helped more than 40,000 people with payroll problems and other concerns and with navigating government agencies.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill in September creating a grant program to fund similar farmworker assistance programs statewide.