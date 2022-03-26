Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A California county has launched a new trilingual video podcast for farmworkers.

Why it matters: Most of the approximate 165,000 Indigenous farmworkers across California speak Mixtec and Zapotec, according to a study.

As essential workers, many have been hard hit by COVID-19 and need reliable information about health and worker rights.

Official interpreting services are scarce. The county says the podcast is the first of its kind.

Details: The podcast, “Raíz Informativa,” was launched mid-February by the Ventura County Farmworker Resource Program. It airs the second Wednesday of each month on Facebook.

The hosts are Israel Vázquez, who speaks a Mixtec dialect, and Flavio Reyes, who speaks Zapotec.

Their parents were farmworkers and they have also worked in the fields.

The hosts answer questions submitted through WhatsApp on topics like Medicare or the CalFresh food stamps program.

Of note: Since 2019, the county’s Farmworker Resource Program has helped more than 40,000 people with payroll problems and other concerns and with navigating government agencies.