How it works: Farmers lease land to energy companies to generate solar power — or install their own solar panels to cut their electricity bills.

Both methods can net more than $1,000 a month, according to farmers and renewable-energy advocates.

This is especially lucrative in states with competitive power-generation sectors because companies will compete for leases.

Yes, but: Some farmers are hesitant to lease to power companies for years at a time because they could make more money planting if crop prices rebound.

