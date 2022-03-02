Skip to main content
18 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fanatics scores $27 billion valuation

Tim Baysinger
Data: Axios reporting; Chart: Axios Visuals

Fanatics has raised $1.5 billion in a new round of funding that now values the company at $27 billion, Axios has confirmed. The investment was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Fanatics' valuation is the proverbial hockey stick, up more than four times in the past 18 months.

  • In August 2020, the company was valued at $6.2 billion. A year later, its August 2021 funding valued the digital sports platform at $18 billion.
  • Investors in this round include BlackRock, Fidelity and MSD Capital.
  • This has only increased speculation about a potential IPO.

The big picture: The company, which was founded in 2011, has been gobbling up the sports memorabilia market lately but is looking to expand beyond its core business of merchandise and memorabilia.

  • Last June, Fanatics launched an NFT business called Candy Digital, which was valued at $1.5 billion in October.
  • In January, the company bought the trading cards and collectibles business of Topps for around $500 million.
  • Just last week, Fanatics, along with Jay-Z and other celebrities, purchased iconic throwback retailer Mitchell & Ness in a deal that valued it at $250 million.
  • Recent hires include former FanDuel CEO Matt King, who is leading Fanatics' sports betting and iGaming division.
