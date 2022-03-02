Data: Axios reporting; Chart: Axios Visuals

Fanatics has raised $1.5 billion in a new round of funding that now values the company at $27 billion, Axios has confirmed. The investment was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Fanatics' valuation is the proverbial hockey stick, up more than four times in the past 18 months.

In August 2020, the company was valued at $6.2 billion. A year later, its August 2021 funding valued the digital sports platform at $18 billion.

Investors in this round include BlackRock, Fidelity and MSD Capital.

This has only increased speculation about a potential IPO.

The big picture: The company, which was founded in 2011, has been gobbling up the sports memorabilia market lately but is looking to expand beyond its core business of merchandise and memorabilia.