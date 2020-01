Tim Hortons is less popular in the U.S., but a powerhouse in Canada and the top asset for fast food giant Restaurant Brands International, which also owns Burger King and Popeyes.

What they're saying: "Ultimately, the product was not embraced by our guests as we thought it would be," Tim Hortons said in a statement. "We may offer plant-based alternatives again in the future, but we have removed it from the menu for now.”

Yes, but: Beyond Meat's stock is still up by around 50% year to date and well above its $25 IPO price, even though it has fallen significantly from earlier highs.

Between the lines: The announcement came just two weeks after Beyond announced its Beyond D-O-Double-G breakfast sandwich collaboration with Snoop Dogg for Dunkin.

It offers a "classic Snoop twist on a plant-based hit."

Go deeper: