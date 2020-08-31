39 mins ago - Technology

Facebook to assess its impact on 2020 election

Photo illustration: Manish Rajput/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Facebook will enlist academics to study whether and how its platforms end up influencing the 2020 U.S. presidential election, the company announced Monday.

Between the lines: Facebook is trying to show it's being mindful of its potential to amplify election-related misinformation. In 2016, CEO Mark Zuckerberg famously said it was a "pretty crazy idea" that Facebook had any influence over that election, which was quickly proven wrong.

Details: A group of 17 outside academics will work with Facebook on experiments in which users will see tweaked News Feeds and ad experiences.

  • Those participants will then be surveyed on their experiences and asked about their viewpoints. The idea will be to assess whether exposure to different experiences on Facebook and Instagram sways people's views.
  • Facebook plans on publishing results next year. It won't have any veto power over the results.

Context: Foreign-fueled misinformation, along with increasingly volatile political discourse, spread on Facebook before the 2016 presidential election, something Facebook has had to reckon with since, facing Congressional hearings and other scrutiny.

What they're saying: "We need to better understand whether social media... largely reflects the divisions that already exist; if it helps people to become better informed about politics, or less; or if it affects people’s attitudes towards government and democracy, including whether and how they vote," Nick Clegg, Facebook's VP of global affairs and communications and Chaya Nayak, head of Facebook’s open research and transparency team, wrote.

Go deeper

Ina FriedScott Rosenberg
13 hours ago - Technology

Frenemies Facebook and Apple square off

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Facebook and Apple are fighting an increasingly high stakes battle over user privacy and access to the iOS App Store, deepening a rift between two of the most powerful companies in Silicon Valley.

Why it matters: The two companies, along with Google and Amazon, are being challenged over a range of issues, from abuse of power to violations of privacy to allowing hate and misinformation to flourish. By trading accusations, Facebook and Apple could just be handing more ammo to critics and regulators — but at the same time, conflict between these giants could be read as a sign of competitive life and a rebuttal to antitrust charges.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kyle Daly
8 hours ago - Technology

Facebook, Google hurt local communities, group says

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Facebook and Google are hollowing out local communities by serving as vectors for misinformation while hobbling local journalism and collecting taxpayer subsidies, a new paper from progressive think tank the American Economic Liberties Project charges.

The big picture: Both companies cite benefits their platforms offer small businesses as a key defense against critiques of their size and power. The paper, dated Aug. 30, is sure to presage further scrutiny of the impact they've had on local communities.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 25,334,339 — Total deaths: 848,084— Total recoveries: 16,669,974Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 6,023,368 — Total deaths: 183,431 — Total recoveries: 2,153,963 — Total tests: 77,606,697Map.
  3. Politics: White House coronavirus task force reports contradict public statements by Trump officials.
  4. Health: 6 states set single-day case records last week — 9 lessons for the next pandemic.
  5. Business: United Airlines to permanently drop most domestic change fees.
  6. 🎾 Sports: Many of the world's top tennis players are skipping this year's U.S. Open.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow