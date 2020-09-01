50 mins ago - Technology

Facebook takes down Russian misinformation operation

Facebook took down fake accounts and pages associated with Russian operatives who sought to trick freelance journalists into writing stories on their behalf, the company announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: Facebook, caught off guard by Russian misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2016 presidential election, is trying to be proactive about weeding out foreign actors attempting manipulation on the platform before November's election.

Context: 13 Facebook accounts and two pages were found to be linked to people associated with Russia's Internet Research Agency, which interfered on the platform in 2016. Facebook worked off a tip from the FBI.

Details: In August, Facebook removed a campaign linked to the IRA, which it deemed to be "largely unsuccessful" in getting journalists to write stories on its behalf.

  • Facebook is notifying those who were contacted by the IRA.
  • A report from cybersecurity firm Graphika said the IRA activity was small-scale, but similar to 2016 efforts to mostly criticize Democratic candidates. The campaign on Facebook was meant to draw attention to a website called peacedata.net that ran hundreds of articles.

The big picture: The move came amid a broader crackdown on political interference campaigns around the world.

  • Facebook also removed accounts and pages from U.S.-based strategic communications firm CLS Strategies, which was behind inauthentic activity aimed at users in certain Latin American countries.
  • In Pakistan, Facebook removed accounts, pages and groups suspected to be engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior.
  • "We are making progress rooting out this abuse, but as we’ve said before, it’s an ongoing effort," Facebook wrote in a blog post.

By the numbers: Last month, Facebook removed 521 Facebook accounts, 72 Instagram accounts, 147 Facebook pages and 78 Facebook groups.

Ashley Gold
22 hours ago - Technology

Facebook to assess its impact on 2020 election

Facebook will enlist academics to study whether and how its platforms end up influencing the 2020 U.S. presidential election, the company announced Monday.

Between the lines: Facebook is trying to show it's being mindful of its potential to amplify election-related misinformation. In 2016, CEO Mark Zuckerberg famously said it was a "pretty crazy idea" that Facebook had any influence over that election, which was quickly proven wrong.

Ina FriedScott Rosenberg
Aug 31, 2020 - Technology

Frenemies Facebook and Apple square off

Facebook and Apple are fighting an increasingly high stakes battle over user privacy and access to the iOS App Store, deepening a rift between two of the most powerful companies in Silicon Valley.

Why it matters: The two companies, along with Google and Amazon, are being challenged over a range of issues, from abuse of power to violations of privacy to allowing hate and misinformation to flourish. By trading accusations, Facebook and Apple could just be handing more ammo to critics and regulators — but at the same time, conflict between these giants could be read as a sign of competitive life and a rebuttal to antitrust charges.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
21 hours ago - World

Facebook threatens to pull news from Australia if new law passes

Facebook said Monday that it will block users in Australia from sharing news on Facebook and Instagram if a controversial law forcing tech giants like Facebook and rival Google to pay publishers to distribute portions of their content passes this fall.

Why it matters: This is Facebook's last-ditch effort to stop the law's enactment, which it says will harm publishers more than itself. The tech giant contends that the Australian law's broad payment terms are likely to end up requiring Facebook to overpay for a relatively modest amount of content, and the social network is also wary of setting a broad precedent.

