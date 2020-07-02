1 hour ago - Technology

Facebook sued for alleged bias against Black employees and applicants

Photo: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Facebook was sued Thursday by a hiring manager and two job applicants who allege the company acts in a biased manner against Black workers, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture per Axios' Scott Rosenberg: The lawsuit comes as Facebook confronts a growing advertiser boycott over its treatment of hate speech on its platform, all against the wider backdrop of national outrage over police violence against Black Americans and other manifestations of systemic racism. Facebook, like most Silicon Valley companies, has very few Black employees and has promised to increase its diversity.

The state of play: Black employees make up 3.8% of Facebook's 45,000-member workforce, 1.5% of technical jobs and 3.1% of senior leadership, per the Post.

What they're saying: The complaint, filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleges Facebook has a pattern of discrimination and bias against its Black employees in evaluations, promotions and hiring.

  • It cites the Silicon Valley idea of "culture fit," which it claims predisposes managers to hire applicants who are likely to fit in with current employees, who are predominantly Asian and white.

As boycott grows, Facebook juggles rights groups and advertisers

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As an advertiser boycott of Facebook over its tolerance of hate speech continues to snowball, the company has begun making small, incremental changes to mollify activists while it tries to buy time to evolve its content policies.

Driving the news: Sources tell Axios that the product and policy changes sought by the #StopHateForProfit campaign were long under discussion both inside Facebook and with some external groups. Meanwhile, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly told employees that the boycotting advertisers will be back before long.

Cash can't fix the economy's problems until the coronavirus is curbed

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's plenty of money. It's just not moving to where it's needed.

Driving the news: Thursday's jobs report showed 4.8 million jobs created in June, but those were overwhelmingly people beginning to return to places where they had been temporarily laid off. The number of "permanent job losers" went up, not down, rising 25% in just one month to 2.8 million from 2.2 million.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 10,742,416 — Total deaths: 517,162 — Total recoveries — 5,515,076Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 2,699,658 — Total deaths: 128,184 — Total recoveries: 729,994 — Total tested: 32,827,359Map.
  3. States: Florida reports more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases — 5 states saw 27% spike in heart-related deaths in first 3 months of coronavirus pandemic.
  4. Federal government: Coronavirus testing czar: "We are not flattening the curve right now"
  5. Sports: 9 more NBA players test positive for coronavirus.
