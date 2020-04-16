1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Facebook says most employees will work from home through May

Kia Kokalitcheva

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As the country begins to consider how and when it will move away from its stay-at-home policies, Facebook announced that most of its employees will continue to work from home at least through the end of May. It's also canceling physical events with more than 50 people through June 2021.

Why it matters: The White House has been itching to get Americans back to work soon, but Facebook is signaling it doesn't see May 1 as a safe target date.

Details: A company spokesperson declined to share details about what this means for hourly office staff and safety resources for the minority of employees who will be returning to the office sooner.

Between the lines: The Trump White House is widely reported to favor a wide business reopening on May 1, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is among the business leaders Trump named to his working groups to "re-open the economy" earlier this week.

Editor's note: The story was updated to note Facebook is also canceling large in-person events through June 2021.

