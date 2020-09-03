Facebook says it will remove videos of Trump saying to vote twice

Facebook, citing its policies against voter fraud, will take down a video of President Trump suggesting people vote twice in North Carolina if it's being shared approvingly, the company said Thursday.

Yes, but: It hasn't taken down any instances of the video yet. Facebook said people are fine to post it if they include context around Trump's comments.

What they're saying: "This video violates our policies prohibiting voter fraud and we will remove it unless it is shared to correct the record," Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone told Axios.

Why it matters: Tech platforms are going to continue to have to deal with misinformation from elected officials in the lead-up to the presidential election.

Meanwhile: Trump tweeted a slightly toned-down version of his voting advice on Thursday as well. Those tweets are still up. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

