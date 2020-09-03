29 mins ago - Technology

Facebook says it will remove videos of Trump saying to vote twice

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook, citing its policies against voter fraud, will take down a video of President Trump suggesting people vote twice in North Carolina if it's being shared approvingly, the company said Thursday.

Yes, but: It hasn't taken down any instances of the video yet. Facebook said people are fine to post it if they include context around Trump's comments.

What they're saying: "This video violates our policies prohibiting voter fraud and we will remove it unless it is shared to correct the record," Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone told Axios.

Why it matters: Tech platforms are going to continue to have to deal with misinformation from elected officials in the lead-up to the presidential election.

Meanwhile: Trump tweeted a slightly toned-down version of his voting advice on Thursday as well. Those tweets are still up. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

9 hours ago - Technology

Chaos scenarios drive gatekeepers' election prep

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Big Tech is holding dry runs to game out Election Day chaos scenarios, key participants tell Axios.

Axios has learned that Facebook, Google, Twitter and Reddit are holding regular meetings with one another, with federal law enforcement — and with intelligence agencies — to discuss potential threats to election integrity.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump suggests people in N.C. vote twice to test mail-in system

President Trump makes a speech at the U.S.S. Battleship North Carolina in Wilmington, N.C. Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump suggested during a visit to North Carolina that people should vote once by mail and again in person during the election.

What he's saying: "Let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system's as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote," he said. "If it isn't tabulated, they'll be able to vote. And that’s what they should do."

Ursula Perano
Sep 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Lara Trump campaigns with far-right GOP House nominee Laura Loomer

Lara Trump. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Tuesday campaigned in Florida alongside far-right Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer.

Why it matters: Loomer is a self-described "proud Islamophobe" who was banned from Facebook and Twitter after criticizing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and making anti-Muslim comments.

