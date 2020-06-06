10 mins ago - Technology

Facebook removes 190 accounts linked to white supremacy groups

Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook removed roughly 190 accounts linked to white supremacy groups that reportedly planned to encourage members to attend ongoing protests prompted by the death of George Floyd, and in some cases with weapons, AP writes.

Why it matters: Facebook has long been the target of complaints from conservatives for allegedly trying to censor their content on the platform. Facebook is presently facing internal criticism for failing to act against controversial messages posted by President Trump.

The state of play: The company said it removed accounts on Facebook and Instagram tied to the Proud Boys and the American Guard, two hate groups already banned from the platforms, AP writes.

  • “We saw that these groups were planning to rally supporters and members to physically go to the protests and in some cases were preparing to go with weapons,” said Brian Fishman, the company's director of counterterrorism and dangerous organizations policy.

15 mins ago - Economy & Business

Humility for forecasters: Jobs shocker is record miss

President Trump speaking in the Rose Garden following the release of the jobs report on May 5, 2020. Photo: Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Economists were projecting that May's jobs figures would show a loss of 8 million jobs and an unemployment rate approaching 20% — Great Depression territory.

The state of play: Instead, a record 2.5 million workers were added, and unemployment fell to 13.3% from April's post-World War II high of 14.7%.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 6,772,361 — Total deaths: 395,703 — Total recoveries — 2,772,730Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 1,898,401 — Total deaths: 109,137 — Total recoveries: 491,706 — Total tested: 19,231,444Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: "Very concerned" about spread of coronavirus amid George Floyd protests — Cities offer free coronavirus testing amid protests
  4. Sports: How coronavirus could reshuffle the sports calendar.
  5. Jobs: Better-than-expected jobs report boosts stock market.
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's week of viral quicksand

Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Stories about President Trump's photo op at St. John's church after peaceful protesters were forcefully cleared from the area averaged the most online attention of any issue about the president this week.

Why it matters: Trump's force-over-compassion approach to the demonstrators protesting the murder of George Floyd had Republican allies backpedaling to keep a distance — and led to a wave of condemnations that got plenty of online traction on their own.

