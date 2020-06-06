Facebook removes 190 accounts linked to white supremacy groups

Facebook removed roughly 190 accounts linked to white supremacy groups that reportedly planned to encourage members to attend ongoing protests prompted by the death of George Floyd, and in some cases with weapons, AP writes.

Why it matters: Facebook has long been the target of complaints from conservatives for allegedly trying to censor their content on the platform. Facebook is presently facing internal criticism for failing to act against controversial messages posted by President Trump.

The state of play: The company said it removed accounts on Facebook and Instagram tied to the Proud Boys and the American Guard, two hate groups already banned from the platforms, AP writes.

“We saw that these groups were planning to rally supporters and members to physically go to the protests and in some cases were preparing to go with weapons,” said Brian Fishman, the company's director of counterterrorism and dangerous organizations policy.

Go deeper: Zuckerberg's tense meeting with Facebook employees