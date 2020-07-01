2 hours ago - Technology

Facebook oversight board urged to tackle climate "loophole"

Prominent environmentalists and Democratic activists say Facebook is "allowing the spread of climate misinformation to flourish, unchecked" and urging the company's external oversight board to intervene.

Driving the news: A new open letter with signatories including Stacey Abrams, John Podesta and Tom Steyer takes aim at distribution of content from a group called the CO2 Coalition without warning labels or restrictions.

  • The coalition argues more carbon emissions are a "net benefit" and rejects consensus science on warming.

Why it matters: The letter, organized by the recently launched group Climate Power 2020, could provide an early test for how the recently established oversight board deals with the topic.

The state of play: The letter to Helle Thorning-Schmidt, co-chair of the board, centers on recent reports about how Facebook addressed a CO2 Coalition post.

  • "Instead of heeding the advice of independent scientists and approved fact-checkers from [the nonpartisan fact-checking group] Climate Feedback, Facebook sided with fossil fuel lobbyists by allowing the CO2 Coalition to take advantage of a giant loophole for 'opinion' content," it states.
  • "The loophole has allowed climate denial to fester by labeling it 'opinion,' and thus, avoiding the platform’s fact-checking processes," the letter adds.

What’s next: It’s hard to say! Scott Rosenberg, Axios managing editor for tech, notes that the oversight board hasn’t formally begun operating yet and will have discretion about which complaints to take on.

Scoop: Trump regrets Kushner advice

President Trump has told people in recent days that he regrets following some of son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner's political advice — including supporting criminal justice reform — and will stick closer to his own instincts, three people with direct knowledge of the president's thinking tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: One person who spoke with the president interpreted his thinking this way: "No more of Jared's woke s***." Another said Trump has indicated that following Kushner's advice has harmed him politically.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 10,507,983 — Total deaths: 512,071 — Total recoveries — 5,383,474Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 2,636,856 — Total deaths: 127,427 — Total recoveries: 720,631 — Total tested: 32,206,245Map.
  3. Public health: The coronavirus lessons of California — Vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on the right track, early data show.
  4. Business: The private sector added 2.4 million jobs in June — The future of the Paycheck Protection Program.
  5. Climate: Communities of color hit by coronavirus already face higher exposure to pollution.
The future of the Paycheck Protection Program

The Senate last night voted to extend the application period for Paycheck Protection Program loans through August 8, just hours before it was set to expire.

Why it matters: There's still over $130 billion in PPP funds available, which could help small businesses pay overhead and keep employees on payroll. It also could help independent contractors like Uber drivers.

