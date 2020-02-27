1 hour ago - Technology

Facebook sues mobile analytics company for scraping user data

Orion Rummler

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Facebook on Thursday sued OneAudience, a mobile data analytics company, for collecting data from its users beginning in September 2019.

Details: Facebook alleges that OneAudience plugged software development kits (SDK) — designed to scrape user data from its site as well as Google and Twitter — into shopping and gaming apps distributed through stores like Google Play.

How it works: People would have their data collected after downloading an app and logging into it through their Google, Facebook or Twitter account, Facebook claims in the lawsuit.

The company says that users' names, email addresses, time zones, the country in which the account is used, user ID (a string of numbers that links someone to their profile) and in some cases, gender, were collected by OneAudience.

  • Gender was not obtained by OneAudience unless the user authorized an app to know it.
  • Instagram was not affected, Facebook spokesperson Jason Grosse told Axios.
  • OneAudience said that the data it collected was "deleted on a regular basis from OneAudience's data systems," per Facebook's lawsuit.

What they're saying: "This is the latest in our efforts to protect people and increase accountability of those who abuse the technology industry and users," Jessica Romero, Facebook's director of platform enforcement and litigation, wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

  • OneAudience did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In November, the company said it shut down the OneAudience SDK, stating that personal information was "never intended to be collected, never added to our database and never used."
  • Twitter users' emails, usernames and last Tweets were reportedly affected by OneAudience scraping, the company wrote in a November blog post. Twitter said it had evidence of Android users being affected, but not iOS users.

Go deeper: Facebook finally gives researchers access to promised data

Go deeper

Facebook offers up to $5 for voice recordings to train speech recognition

Facebook logo. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook is offering users up to $5 via PayPal to record themselves saying "Hey Portal" and then list the first names of no more than 10 Facebook friends, The Verge reports and Axios has confirmed.

The big picture: Facebook is pitching users a small amount of money in exchange for personal data to train its speech recognition tech after reports that it and other Big Tech companiesGoogle, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon — have listened to their users for that reason without consent.

Feb 22, 2020 - Technology
Ina Fried

Privacy group says Facebook isn't sharing all off-platform data with users

Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

Facebook is now offering users a feature that lets them see what data it has collected about their activities beyond Facebook, but a new report from Privacy International says that not all the advertisers that have uploaded individual user data to Facebook are included.

Why it matters: As the report notes, without more complete information, it is hard for users to fully exercise their rights under the EU's GDPR and other privacy laws.

Feb 24, 2020 - Technology
Ina Fried

Facebook finally gives researchers access to promised data

Illustration:Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Nearly two years after it promised to do so, Facebook has made a huge chunk of data available for research use in partnership with a new not-for-profit organization, Social Science One.

Why it matters: One way to better understand the impact that Facebook is having on society is to have academic experts analyze the data. The company, though, has been slow to release promised data.

Feb 14, 2020 - Technology