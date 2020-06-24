42 mins ago - Technology

Facebook ordered to stop harvesting user data by Germany's top court

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Germany's top court ruled Tuesday that Facebook abused its market power by illegally harvesting user data in the country, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The case against Facebook, pushed forward by Germany's competition regulator last year, represents one of the first major antitrust actions against Facebook.

What's next: The court has mandated that people should be able to prevent their Facebook data from being associated with WhatsApp and Instagram accounts, outside websites and third-party apps without their consent, as Germany's antitrust watchdog argued last year.

  • Meanwhile, the campaign to get advertisers to halt spending on Facebook continues to gain steam. The New York Times reports that Eddie Bauer, Ben & Jerry’s and Magnolia Pictures are all suspending ads on the platform.

Yes, but: Tuesday's decision "may not be the last word," the Times' Adam Satariano writes, since Germany's lower court could possibly rule in Facebook’s favor.

What they're saying: “Today’s decision relates to the preliminary proceedings on the Court’s stay order," Facebook said in a statement on Tuesday. "The main proceedings, before the Court of Appeals, are ongoing and we will continue to defend our position that there is no antitrust abuse. There will be no immediate changes for people or businesses who use our products and services in Germany."

Axios
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

AOC defeats primary challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaigns in the Bronx borough of New York City on Tuesday. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) defeated Democratic challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a longtime CNBC journalist, to retain win the New York Democratic primary Tuesday night, AP reports.

Our thought bubble, per Axios' Margaret Talev: Her win in New York's 14th congressional district is an important signal about the progressive freshman lawmaker's lasting power, her fundraising strength and potential to drive a larger movement.

Axios
Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 p.m. ET: 9,239,794 — Total deaths: 476,945 — Total recoveries — 4,613,425Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 p.m. ET: 2,346,937 — Total deaths: 121,224 — Total recoveries: 647,548 — Total tested: 28,065,065Map.
  3. Business: Smaller cities face an uphill battle to attract remote workers — How the pandemic will dramatically reshape the job market.
  4. States: Texas governor urges people to stay home after record spike in coronavirus cases.
  5. Primaries: Elections initially delayed in North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky and New York due to the pandemic to take place today.
  6. World: EU prepares to ban American travelers as borders reopen on July 1.
  7. Public health: Fauci says Trump has never told task force to slow down testing.
  8. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: People in red states are feeling the risk.
Orion Rummler
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired

Protesters hold pictures of Breonna Taylor, left, Andrew Kearse, center, and Ahmaud Arbery, right, during a demonstration on June 22 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was fired on Tuesday, effective immediately, for "blindly" firing 10 bullets into Breonna Taylor's apartment on March 13, the police department announced.

Driving the news: Black Lives Matter protesters and activists on social media have called for punitive action in the wake of Taylor's death, after she was fatally shot by police who entered her apartment without warning through a "no-knock" warrant.

