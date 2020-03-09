36 mins ago - Economy & Business

Facebook board nears gender parity with two new directors

Kia Kokalitcheva

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook has added two new members to its board: Nancy Killefer, a former government official and longtime McKinsey executive, and Tracey T. Travis, the chief financial executive of The Estee Lauder Companies.

Why it matters: The additions double the number of women Facebook directors and make the board 40% female. Despite significant progress in recent years, women still hold just 20% of board seats globally in publicly traded companies.

Flashback: Facebook drew criticism when it recently added Dropbox CEO Drew Houston to board, a friend and perceived ally of CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Go deeper: California's "woman quota" law seems to be working

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown

Women underrepresented in global boardrooms

Source: MSCI All-Country World Index. Note: Reflects boards of 3,046 publicly traded companies based in 46 countries. Chart: Axios Visuals

Female representation on corporate boards around the world has doubled in the last decade. But board members — who play a big role in corporate decision-making, and earn big money for their labors — are still much more likely to be male.

Why it matters: Today is International Women's Day, and — despite unprecedented pressure from shareholders and others to diversify boardrooms — the prospects for gender parity there are bleak. Researchers say it could take another 25 years before there are just as many women as men in boardrooms worldwide.

Go deeperArrowMar 8, 2020 - Economy & Business
Courtenay Brown

California's "woman quota" law seems to be working

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

When California passed its boardroom law requiring public companies based there to have at least one female director, there were concerns it would spark a gold rush for the same handful of well-known women — but that hasn’t happened.

Why it matters: Of the 138 women who joined all-male California boards last year, 62% are serving on their first company board, per a study by accounting firm KPMG. That means a majority of companies aren't contributing to so-called overboarding in corporate America.

Go deeperArrowFeb 21, 2020 - Economy & Business
Sara Fischer

Europe nixes Facebook's plea for friendly rules

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook is doubling down on its big pitch to lawmakers across the globe: regulate us.

Yes, but: Key regulators aren't buying it. Hours after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with lawmakers in Europe to discuss the company's new proposals for regulation, a French commissioner overseeing the EU's data strategy rejected the plan, saying "It’s not enough. It’s too slow, it’s too low in terms of responsibility and regulation."

Go deeperArrowFeb 18, 2020 - Technology