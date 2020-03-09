Facebook board nears gender parity with two new directors

Facebook has added two new members to its board: Nancy Killefer, a former government official and longtime McKinsey executive, and Tracey T. Travis, the chief financial executive of The Estee Lauder Companies.

Why it matters: The additions double the number of women Facebook directors and make the board 40% female. Despite significant progress in recent years, women still hold just 20% of board seats globally in publicly traded companies.

Flashback: Facebook drew criticism when it recently added Dropbox CEO Drew Houston to board, a friend and perceived ally of CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

